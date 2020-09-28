Among Us hits 100 million downloads, 3.8 million concurrent players

The phenomenon that is Among Us continues to set huge milestones. This past weekend, the game reached 3.8 million concurrent players, according to one of the developers at Innersloth.

It’s important to note that number includes mobile players and those on Steam, and that the game is free-to-play on mobile. But it does not take away from the feat whatsoever.

Mobile and PC combined had 3.8M concurrent last weekend. Not downloads (>100M), not daily active (>60M). — Forest (@forte_bass) September 28, 2020

The Redmond, Washington-based team of three released Among Us in 2018, and it has skyrocketed in popularity this summer, thanks in large part to being picked up and streamed by big content creators like Sodapoppin, xQc, Lirik, and many more.

Forest Willard, lead programmer at Innersloth, also revealed the game recently passed 60 million daily active users and 100 million downloads, with the vast majority of them coming on iOS and Android.

On Steam, Among Us reached an incredible peak player count of 438,524, according to SteamCharts. That puts the party game up there with the likes of CS:GO, Dota 2, and PUBG.

Innersloth recently announced the Among Us sequel has been scrapped, and the team will instead work on improving and adding content to the original game.