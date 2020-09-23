Among Us sequel canceled, devs will work on adding content to original game

The developers of the hugely popular party game Among Us have scrapped plans for the potential sequel, opting to instead invest time and content into the original game.

It was over a month ago when Innersloth revealed it would be working on a sequel to the game, which originally released in 2018 but became a big hit on Twitch and YouTube over the summer. Those plans have quickly changed.

“We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1,” said the team at Innersloth in a new blog post. “All of the content we had planned for Among Us 2 will instead go into Among Us 1. This is probably the more difficult choice because it means going deep into the core code of the game and reworking several parts of it. We have lots of things planned and we’re excited to bring new content to everyone as you continue to enjoy playing!”

Innersloth said that first up in the list of improvements to Among Us will be the servers, saying that “things should hopefully be getting better and better.”

Beyond that, the team is working on colorblind support, an in-game friends/account system, and a new stage based on Innersloth’s other IP, Henry Stickmin.

No other further information was given, other than saying that the team has “lots of other things planned too” and that it needs “to prioritize and organize” plans.

“Us devs have had several long discussions about what we want to do with the game,” Innersloth said. “When do we stop working on Among Us 1? What content goes into Among Us 2? The main reason we [were] shooting for a sequel is because the codebase of Among Us 1 is so outdated and not built to support adding so much new content. However, seeing how many people are enjoying Among Us 1 really makes us want to be able to support the game and take it to the next level.”