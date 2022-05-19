Amazon Prime Gaming now offers exclusive Pokémon Go bundles

Niantic is teaming up with Amazon Prime Gaming to give players additional rewards across several upcoming collaborations for Pokémon Go. These deals include several free-to-claim bundles for Prime Gaming subscribers that come with a number of bonus items.

A new bundle will be available every two weeks, with the current promotion set to run through at least July. This means players will have some extra items during events like the upcoming Alolan Geodude Community Day and Pokémon Go Fest 2022.

Starting today, players who are also subscribed to Prime Gaming will be able to redeem their first bundle by visiting the Prime Gaming Pokémon Go website. This will include 30 Poké Balls, five Max Revives, and a Star Piece—all useful items for players who are actively enjoying Pokémon Go.

Once you claim your bundle code from the Prime Gaming website, you can redeem the code from the Niantic Rewards website by signing into your Pokémon Go account or by visiting the in-game shop in the Pokémon Go app. Just remember, redeeming codes through the app is only available on Android devices, meaning iOS users will need to use the Niantic Rewards page.

As of now, the next Prime Gaming bundle is set to drop in early June, though no specific dates are listed on the rewards page. A detailed frequently asked questions section is also available on the promotion website if players have difficulties redeeming their codes or have specific questions such as regional availability and code expiration dates.

Additional news about this partnership, along with future collaborations, will be shared in the near future.