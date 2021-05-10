Alliance win PMPL CIS league stage, 16 teams qualify for the finals

The Russian team narrowly edged out Na'Vi to take the first place.

After an intense three weeks, the league stage for the inaugural season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) CIS has concluded with Russian squad Alliance coming in first.

Alliance and Natus Vincere put up dominating performances across the three weeks. The two teams were head-to-head until the last game for the first position. Ultimately, Alliance came out on top.

The Russian team managed six chicken dinners and 231 kills from 45 matches. Na’Vi, on the other hand, got eight chicken dinners and 231 kills as well. They couldn’t place first, however, due to a more inconsistent showing across the matches.

Virtus Pro, which signed a PUBG Mobile roster in March, didn’t perform well and placed ninth. The team will be looking to make a comeback in the finals.

The top 16 teams from the league stage will now compete in the PMPL CIS finals from May 14 to 16. From here, the best three squads will advance to the PMPL EMEA Finals.

Here are the standings for the PMPL CIS league stage: