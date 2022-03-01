All Welcome to Alola A Melemele Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Niantic is adding Pokémon from the Alola region into Pokémon Go for the first time, if you don’t count regional forms, starting with a new event to celebrate the seventh generation of Pokémon.

From March 1 to 9, the Welcome to Alola event will introduce Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, and more, with players benefitting from increased spawns for new Pokémon.

Along with Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, and Yungoos spawning in the wild, Rockruff and Jangmo-o are available in new Eggs, Tapu Koko will be a five-star raid boss, and Comfey is appearing, though the latter is exclusive to players in Hawaii.

For players looking to participate in this event, there is new Pokemon Go Special Research and a Collection Challenge to complete.

Here are all of the tasks and rewards for the “A Melemele Adventure” Special Research and new Field Research, which will reward players with special encounters and additional items.

A Melemele Adventure Special Research

A Melemele Adventure page one

Catch 10 Pokémon Alolan Rattata encounter

Send three Gifts and add a sticker to each 10 Poké Balls

Catch five Normal-type Pokémon Yungoos encounter



Total Rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust

A Melemele Adventure page two

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon Five Razz Berries

Use seven Berries to help catch Pokémon 10 Great Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon Pikipek encounter



Total Rewards: One Charged TM, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust

A Melemele Adventure page three

Catch six Normal-type Pokémon Yungoos encounter

Catch three different species of Normal-type Pokémon Yungoos encounter

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms Raticate (Party Hat)



Total Rewards: One Premium Battle Pass, 1,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust

A Melemele Adventure page four

Send five Gifts to Friends 10 Great Balls

Catch 12 Pokémon Seven Pinap Berries

Win a raid Alolan Meowth encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 8,000 XP, and 3,000 Stardust

Event-exclusive Field Research