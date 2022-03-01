All Welcome to Alola A Melemele Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Niantic is adding Pokémon from the Alola region into Pokémon Go for the first time, if you don’t count regional forms, starting with a new event to celebrate the seventh generation of Pokémon.
From March 1 to 9, the Welcome to Alola event will introduce Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, and more, with players benefitting from increased spawns for new Pokémon.
Along with Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, and Yungoos spawning in the wild, Rockruff and Jangmo-o are available in new Eggs, Tapu Koko will be a five-star raid boss, and Comfey is appearing, though the latter is exclusive to players in Hawaii.
For players looking to participate in this event, there is new Pokemon Go Special Research and a Collection Challenge to complete.
Here are all of the tasks and rewards for the “A Melemele Adventure” Special Research and new Field Research, which will reward players with special encounters and additional items.
A Melemele Adventure Special Research
A Melemele Adventure page one
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Alolan Rattata encounter
- Send three Gifts and add a sticker to each
- 10 Poké Balls
- Catch five Normal-type Pokémon
- Yungoos encounter
Total Rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust
A Melemele Adventure page two
- Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon
- Five Razz Berries
- Use seven Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 10 Great Balls
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Pikipek encounter
Total Rewards: One Charged TM, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust
A Melemele Adventure page three
- Catch six Normal-type Pokémon
- Yungoos encounter
- Catch three different species of Normal-type Pokémon
- Yungoos encounter
- Spin five PokéStops or Gyms
- Raticate (Party Hat)
Total Rewards: One Premium Battle Pass, 1,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust
A Melemele Adventure page four
- Send five Gifts to Friends
- 10 Great Balls
- Catch 12 Pokémon
- Seven Pinap Berries
- Win a raid
- Alolan Meowth encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 8,000 XP, and 3,000 Stardust
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch seven Pokémon
- 10 Poké Balls
- Use seven Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Seven Ultra Balls
- Walk 1km
- Pikipek encounter