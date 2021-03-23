All Weather Week Today’s View and event-exclusive research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is moving into a stormy season. The Weather Week event is bringing lots of Pokémon who enjoy all kinds of rainy or windy conditions to the hit mobile game.
In the next Season of Legends event, players will see Therian Forme Thundurus for a brief period before Therian Forme Tornadus replaces it and makes its Pokémon Go debut in five-star raids.
Running from March 24 to 29, there are separate days set aside for rainy and windy conditions, which will change the type of Pokémon spawning more frequently in the wild, along with updated raid and egg hatch pools.
And with all of that comes new Today’s View and event-exclusive research. So if you want a little bit extra to do during the event, here are all the research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards.
Today’s View Research
Weather Week page one
- Catch 10 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon
- Castform encounter
- Take a snapshot of a Water-type Pokémon
- 200 Stardust
- Send three Gifts to friends
- Psyduck encounter
Total rewards: Wailmer encounter, five Poké Balls, 500 XP
Weather Week page two
- Catch 15 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon
- Castform encounter
- Power up a Pokémon seven times
- Three Pinap Berries
- Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts
- TBD encounter
Total rewards: TBD encounter, seven Poké Balls, 500 XP
Weather Week page three
- TBD
Total rewards: TBD
Weather Week page four
- TBD
Total rewards: TBD
Event-exclusive research
- Catch five Flying-type Pokémon
- Swablu encounter
- Catch seven Flying, Psychic or Dragon-type Pokémon
- Castform encounter
- Catch seven Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon
- Castform encounter
- Catch seven Water-type Pokémon
- Tympole encounter
Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.