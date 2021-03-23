All Weather Week Today’s View and event-exclusive research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

This is one time you won't want to stay inside while it's raining.

Pokémon Go is moving into a stormy season. The Weather Week event is bringing lots of Pokémon who enjoy all kinds of rainy or windy conditions to the hit mobile game.

In the next Season of Legends event, players will see Therian Forme Thundurus for a brief period before Therian Forme Tornadus replaces it and makes its Pokémon Go debut in five-star raids.

Running from March 24 to 29, there are separate days set aside for rainy and windy conditions, which will change the type of Pokémon spawning more frequently in the wild, along with updated raid and egg hatch pools.

And with all of that comes new Today’s View and event-exclusive research. So if you want a little bit extra to do during the event, here are all the research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards.

Today’s View Research

Weather Week page one

Catch 10 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon Castform encounter

Take a snapshot of a Water-type Pokémon 200 Stardust

Send three Gifts to friends Psyduck encounter



Total rewards: Wailmer encounter, five Poké Balls, 500 XP

Weather Week page two

Catch 15 Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon Castform encounter

Power up a Pokémon seven times Three Pinap Berries

Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts TBD encounter



Total rewards: TBD encounter, seven Poké Balls, 500 XP

Weather Week page three

TBD

Total rewards: TBD

Weather Week page four

TBD

Total rewards: TBD

Event-exclusive research

Catch five Flying-type Pokémon Swablu encounter

Catch seven Flying, Psychic or Dragon-type Pokémon Castform encounter

Catch seven Water, Electric, or Bug-type Pokémon Castform encounter

Catch seven Water-type Pokémon Tympole encounter



