All Water Festival A Poni Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Niantic pulled a fast one on fans, launching some new Special Research early despite it being tied to the Pokémon Go Water Festival event, which runs from May 12 to 20.
The Poni Island Special Research continues the ongoing Season of Alola Special Research, which has been present in each major event tied to one of Alola’s island deities. Tapu Fini is appearing in five-star raids during the event and is the last of the guardians to be added to the game.
The Poni Island Special Research will run from May 10 until June 1, which is when the Season of Alola concludes. This means it will be available throughout the end of the season and its final event, Alola to Alola, which is scheduled for May 25 to 31.
Players will also have Timed Research and a Global Challenge to complete when the Water Festival is live, but here are all the research tasks and rewards that go along with the Poni Island Special Research too in the meantime.
A Poni Adventure Special Research
A Poni Adventure page one
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- 10 Poké Balls
- Power up Pokémon five times
- Five Razz Berries
- Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Three Hyper Potions
Total rewards: Alolan Raticate encounter, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust
A Poni Adventure page two
- Catch three Water-type Pokémon
- Tentacruel encounter
- Take a snapshot of a Water-type Pokémon
- Wailmer encounter
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Wingull encounter
Total rewards: One Fast TM, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust
A Poni Adventure page three
- Walk two kilometers
- Miltank encounter
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- 10 Great Balls
- Spin five PokéStops or Gyms
- Stufful encounter
Total rewards: One Premium Battle Pass, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust
A Poni Adventure page four
- Send five Gifts to friends
- 10 Great balls
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- Seven Pinap Berries
- Win a raid
- Alolan Exeggutor encounter
Total rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 8,000 XP, and 3,000 Stardust
Timed Research
