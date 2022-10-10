All top 8 results from Big House 10: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Melee, and Splatoon 3

All the winners from one of the biggest Super Smash Bros. tournaments of the year.

The Big House is one of the year’s most anticipated Super Smash Bros. tournaments. The longtime supermajor began in 2011 as a tournament for Melee and has since expanded to include more Super Smash Bros. games and tournaments for other games.

This year, the major included tournaments for Ultimate, Melee, and Splatoon 3.

Featuring a time period in both Ultimate and Melee where the old guard of talent is being pushed to its limit by a new generation of players, and the burgeoning Splatoon 3 competitive scene following the game’s release in September, Big House 10 promises to bring intense competition and classic moments.

Day 2 is in full swing here at #TBH10, and there is a ton of exciting gameplay going down RIGHT NOW on our streams!



Splatoon 3:

With so many tournaments to keep track of over the weekend, here’s a guide to all major tournaments and their top eights.

Results will continue to be updated this weekend as tournaments progress.

The Big House 10: All top 8 results

Splatoon 3 top 8

Team First Starbust Second BIG ! Third Sayonara Fourth SCAM Fifth/Sixth Ya Mum Fifth/Sixth Don’t Sub to Shinexx Seventh/Eighth Water-Breather Quartet Seventh/Eight Scraggy Squad

In a dominant run through top eight which saw them lose only one game, the team of Bagel, Biscuit, Bran, and Ice solidified their claim as the best Splatoon 3 in the world. Starbust went virtually unmatched at The Big House 10, and the final against BIG ! felt more like a formality than anything else.

Super Smash Bros. Melee top 8

Player First aMSa Second Mang0 Third iBDW Fourth Zain Fifth/Sixth Hungrybox Fifth/Sixth Soonsay Seventh/Eighth Fiction Seventh/Eighth Jmook

VGBC and Red Bull Gaming’s aMSa won his first supermajor by beating Cloud9’s Mang0 twice, first in winners finals, then in grand finals. With the win, aMSa became the first Yoshi player in Melee’s competitive history to win a major championship.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate top 8

Player First Riddles Second Light Third Onin Fourth Tweek Fifth/Sixth Dark Wizzy Fifth/Sixth MuteAce Seventh/Eighth Kameme Seventh/Eighth SHADIC

Matching the Melee side of things, Liquid’s Riddles managed to take his first major title with a 3-1 win over Light. This was also the first major victory for Kazuya as a character—though you wouldn’t guess it from how the community talks about them.