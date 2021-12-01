All Timed Research: Stardust Challenge tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Season of Heritage

The Season of Heritage is now underway in Pokémon Go, meaning players are going to be working closely with Professor Willow and the various Team Leaders to try and unlock a mysterious door by completing specific tasks.

These tasks are going to be split up into three distinct sets of Timed Research running during the season from Dec. 1 to March 1, 2022—with one set themed on a different Team Leader running each month.

Throughout December, players will work with Blanche and Professor Willow in order to activate the first mechanism of the large door found in the historical cave site. According to the head of Team Mystic, the first step involves gathering Stardust.

With the goal of gathering massive amounts of Stardust, along with the apparent need to enlist the help of Ice and Ground-type Pokémon, the next month will feature multiple ways to facilitate the new Timed Research. This includes the Incense Day: Swinub event, which will see both Ice and Ground-type Pokémon spawning more frequently, including Galarian Darumaka.

So, if you want to contribute to the research and try to open the door, here are all of the tasks and rewards for the Season of Heritage’s Timed Research: Stardust Challenge.

Timed Research

Stardust Challenge