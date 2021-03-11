All tiers, rewards, and lottery cards for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Turbo Duel Grand Prix

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is kicking things into overdrive with its new Turbo Duel Grand Prix event, which will focus on the Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s Turbo Dueling mechanic and will limit players to using characters from that anime series during event matches.

To access the Turbo Duel GP, all you need to do is make sure you have access to Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s characters within Duel Links and select the Turbo Duel event icon.

As with every GP, this is a PvP centric event that will have you dueling against other players in an arena that utilizes the Speed Counter system. Make sure you have a deck that is capable of standing up to at least somewhat competent players that might pull out meta decks or run “good stuff” to get some easy wins.

The only goal of the event is to participate in and win Turbo Duels, with rewards being given after every match. This includes Lottery Coins that can be redeemed during the event being rewarded regardless of if you win or lose, though you will obviously earn more for winning.

Within the GP arena, you will be given a unique ranking that only applies to the event, with Beginner 3 being the starter tier that you need to escape to get the real rewards at the end of the race. Here is everything you need to know about how to climb the ranks and all of the rewards that come with learning the proper way to Turbo Duel.

All Turbo Duel Grand Prix tiers

Beginner 3: Starting Tier

Beginner 2: Play one Turbo Duel

Beginner 1: Play one Turbo Duel

Standard 5: Win one Turbo Duel

Standard 4: Play one Turbo Duel

Standard 3: Play two Turbo Duels

Standard 2: Win one Turbo Duel

Standard 1: Win one Turbo Duel

Elite 5: Win two Turbo Duels

Elite 4: Win one Turbo Duel

Elite 3: Win two Turbo Duels

Elite 2: Win two Turbo Duels

Elite 1: Win two Turbo Duels

Master: Master Cup will be unlocked on March 11 for eligible players

All Turbo Duel Grand Prix tier rewards

Beginner 3: N/A

Beginner 2: 30 Gems

Beginner 1: Turbo Duel GP Card Sleeves

Standard 5: 50 Gems

Standard 4: 40 Gems

Standard 3: 10 Skill Chips

Standard 2: 40 Gems

Standard 1: Turbo Duel GP Card Mat

Elite 5: 80 Gems

Elite 4: 50 Gems

Elite 3: 10 Skill Chips

Elite 2: 50 Gems

Elite 1: Turbo Duel Icon

Master: TBD

All Turbo Duel Grand Prix Lottery rewards