All tiers, rewards, and lottery cards for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Turbo Duel Grand Prix

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is kicking things into overdrive with its new Turbo Duel Grand Prix event, which will focus on the Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s Turbo Dueling mechanic and will limit players to using characters from that anime series during event matches.
To access the Turbo Duel GP, all you need to do is make sure you have access to Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s characters within Duel Links and select the Turbo Duel event icon.
As with every GP, this is a PvP centric event that will have you dueling against other players in an arena that utilizes the Speed Counter system. Make sure you have a deck that is capable of standing up to at least somewhat competent players that might pull out meta decks or run “good stuff” to get some easy wins.
The only goal of the event is to participate in and win Turbo Duels, with rewards being given after every match. This includes Lottery Coins that can be redeemed during the event being rewarded regardless of if you win or lose, though you will obviously earn more for winning.
Within the GP arena, you will be given a unique ranking that only applies to the event, with Beginner 3 being the starter tier that you need to escape to get the real rewards at the end of the race. Here is everything you need to know about how to climb the ranks and all of the rewards that come with learning the proper way to Turbo Duel.
All Turbo Duel Grand Prix tiers
- Beginner 3: Starting Tier
- Beginner 2: Play one Turbo Duel
- Beginner 1: Play one Turbo Duel
- Standard 5: Win one Turbo Duel
- Standard 4: Play one Turbo Duel
- Standard 3: Play two Turbo Duels
- Standard 2: Win one Turbo Duel
- Standard 1: Win one Turbo Duel
- Elite 5: Win two Turbo Duels
- Elite 4: Win one Turbo Duel
- Elite 3: Win two Turbo Duels
- Elite 2: Win two Turbo Duels
- Elite 1: Win two Turbo Duels
- Master: Master Cup will be unlocked on March 11 for eligible players
All Turbo Duel Grand Prix tier rewards
- Beginner 3: N/A
- Beginner 2: 30 Gems
- Beginner 1: Turbo Duel GP Card Sleeves
- Standard 5: 50 Gems
- Standard 4: 40 Gems
- Standard 3: 10 Skill Chips
- Standard 2: 40 Gems
- Standard 1: Turbo Duel GP Card Mat
- Elite 5: 80 Gems
- Elite 4: 50 Gems
- Elite 3: 10 Skill Chips
- Elite 2: 50 Gems
- Elite 1: Turbo Duel Icon
- Master: TBD
All Turbo Duel Grand Prix Lottery rewards
- UR – Tomato King
- UR – Dragon Knight Draco-Equiste
- UR – Malefic Red-Eyes Black Dragon
- SR – Archfiend Interceptor
- SR – Tomato in Tomato
- SR – Dragon Queen of Tragic Endings
- SR – Total Defense Shogun