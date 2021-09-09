All teams qualified for the Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021

The League of Legends: Wild Rift Southeast Asia (SEA) Championship 2021 will happen from Sept. 14 to Oct. 3. 20 teams from SEA and one team from Oceania will be competing for a share of the $200,000 prize pool and two spots to the first-ever Wild Rift World Championship 2021.

The championship will happen across three stages, the play-ins (Sept. 14 to 19), groups (Sept. 23 to 26), and the playoffs Sept. 30 to Oct. 3). Twelve teams will qualify for the play-ins and will compete in a double-elimination bracket with the top three advancing to the group stage.

In the group stage, the qualified teams from the play-ins will meet nine winners from the regional competitions. They will be split into two groups of six teams each. After a single-round robin format, the top four from each group will make it to the playoffs. The playoffs will have a double-elimination bracket as the eight teams face off to crown a champion.

Here are all the teams that have qualified for the Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021.

Vietnam

Group Stage SBTC Esports

Play-ins Divine Esports Saigon Phantom Team Flash



Thailand

Group Stage EVOS Esports TH

Play-ins Buriram United Esports Invate Esports



Taiwan

Group Stage ONE Team

Play-ins Flash Wolves Looking For Daddy



Hong Kong

Group Stage SVP

Play-ins QWQ



Indonesia

Group Stage MBR Esports

Play-ins BOOM Esports



Malaysia

Group Stage Geek Fam

Play-ins Berjaya Dragons



Philippines

Group Stage Team Secret

Play-ins FENNEL Adversity



Singapore

Group Stage Alliance

Play-ins Banana



Oceania