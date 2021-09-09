All teams qualified for the Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021

Twenty-one teams have made it through regional competitions across SEA and Oceania.

The League of Legends: Wild Rift Southeast Asia (SEA) Championship 2021 will happen from Sept. 14 to Oct. 3. 20 teams from SEA and one team from Oceania will be competing for a share of the $200,000 prize pool and two spots to the first-ever Wild Rift World Championship 2021.

The championship will happen across three stages, the play-ins (Sept. 14 to 19), groups (Sept. 23 to 26), and the playoffs Sept. 30 to Oct. 3). Twelve teams will qualify for the play-ins and will compete in a double-elimination bracket with the top three advancing to the group stage.

In the group stage, the qualified teams from the play-ins will meet nine winners from the regional competitions. They will be split into two groups of six teams each. After a single-round robin format, the top four from each group will make it to the playoffs. The playoffs will have a double-elimination bracket as the eight teams face off to crown a champion.

Here are all the teams that have qualified for the Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021.

Vietnam

  • Group Stage
    • SBTC Esports
  • Play-ins
    • Divine Esports
    • Saigon Phantom
    • Team Flash

Thailand

  • Group Stage
    • EVOS Esports TH
  • Play-ins
    • Buriram United Esports
    • Invate Esports

Taiwan

  • Group Stage
    • ONE Team
  • Play-ins
    • Flash Wolves
    • Looking For Daddy

Hong Kong

  • Group Stage
    • SVP
  • Play-ins
    • QWQ

Indonesia

  • Group Stage
    • MBR Esports
  • Play-ins
    • BOOM Esports

Malaysia

  • Group Stage
    • Geek Fam
  • Play-ins
    • Berjaya Dragons

Philippines

  • Group Stage
    • Team Secret
  • Play-ins
    • FENNEL Adversity

Singapore

  • Group Stage
    • Alliance
  • Play-ins
    • Banana

Oceania

  • Group Stage
    • Azure Esports