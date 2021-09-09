All teams qualified for the Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021

The League of Legends: Wild Rift Southeast Asia (SEA) Championship 2021 will happen from Sept. 14 to Oct. 3. 20 teams from SEA and one team from Oceania will be competing for a share of the $200,000 prize pool and two spots to the first-ever Wild Rift World Championship 2021.
The championship will happen across three stages, the play-ins (Sept. 14 to 19), groups (Sept. 23 to 26), and the playoffs Sept. 30 to Oct. 3). Twelve teams will qualify for the play-ins and will compete in a double-elimination bracket with the top three advancing to the group stage.
In the group stage, the qualified teams from the play-ins will meet nine winners from the regional competitions. They will be split into two groups of six teams each. After a single-round robin format, the top four from each group will make it to the playoffs. The playoffs will have a double-elimination bracket as the eight teams face off to crown a champion.
Here are all the teams that have qualified for the Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021.
Vietnam
- Group Stage
- SBTC Esports
- Play-ins
- Divine Esports
- Saigon Phantom
- Team Flash
Thailand
- Group Stage
- EVOS Esports TH
- Play-ins
- Buriram United Esports
- Invate Esports
Taiwan
- Group Stage
- ONE Team
- Play-ins
- Flash Wolves
- Looking For Daddy
Hong Kong
- Group Stage
- SVP
- Play-ins
- QWQ
Indonesia
- Group Stage
- MBR Esports
- Play-ins
- BOOM Esports
Malaysia
- Group Stage
- Geek Fam
- Play-ins
- Berjaya Dragons
Philippines
- Group Stage
- Team Secret
- Play-ins
- FENNEL Adversity
Singapore
- Group Stage
- Alliance
- Play-ins
- Banana
Oceania
- Group Stage
- Azure Esports