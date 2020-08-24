All teams qualified for PMCO fall split regional finals 2020

Sixteen teams from each region will play in their respective finals.

Things are starting to heat up in the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) fall split 2020 with the semifinals wrapping up for many regions. Top teams are now making it to the high-stakes finals where they’ll have a shot at making it to the World Leagues (PMWL) or the Pro Leagues (PMPL).

This split, 16 PMCOs are being played for different regions around the world. Teams have to make it through the open qualifiers, group stages, and semifinals to qualify for the 16-team finals.

Here are all of the teams that have made it to the PMCO finals.

PMCO Brazil

The PMCO Brazil finals will be played on Aug. 29 and 30. Thirteen teams have qualified, while three have been invited from the previous split.

Invited teams

Team Solid

Enxame Gaming

Ace1

Qualified teams

Santos HotForex Esports

Irmoos Metrolha

Noobs Cartel Elite

Team Se7en

Influence Rage

13 Distrito

Air Force 1

Game 7

Brazilian Rampage

BOM Esports

INTZ

9K Esports

Avoid Esports

This article will be updated as more regions continue to wrap up their semifinals.