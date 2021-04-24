All teams competing in the Peacekeeper Elite Invitational (PEI) Asia 2021

Fifteen teams from across Asia will lock horns in the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile.

The Peacekeeper Elite Invitational (PEI) Asia 2021 will feature top teams from across the continent as they battle for a share of the three million Chinese Yen (about $460,000) prize pool. The competition will be played from April 27 to 29 on Peacekeeper Elite, which is the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile.

Fifteen teams will be competing in the PEI 2021. This includes the top two teams from the first season of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 while 12 will be international invites, according to Liquipedia.

The complete list of teams in the PEI Asia 2021 are:

China

The top two teams from the PEL 2021 and a wildcard team will be competing in the invitational.

Team Weibo

Royal Never Give Up

Wildcard (TBD)

Thailand

The top two teams from the league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand have made it to the competition.

Valdus The Murder

POWER888 KPS

Malaysia

The top teams from the PMPL MY/SG league stage will represent the region in the PEI.

Dingoz MPX

Team Secret

Indonesia

The top two teams from the PMPL Indonesia season three finals will compete in the PEI.

Geek Fam ID

Bigetron RA

Vietnam

The top two teams from the PMPL Vietnam season three finals will be competing in the PEI.

HVNB

Eagle Esport

South Asia

The top two teams from the PMPL South Asia season three finals have made it to the PEI.

Nepal

DRS Gaming

Mongolia

ZEUS Esports

Japan

REJECT

Korea

The winner of the PUBG Mobile Street Challenge Korea 2020 has also been invited to the tournament.