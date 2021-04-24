All teams competing in the Peacekeeper Elite Invitational (PEI) Asia 2021

The Peacekeeper Elite Invitational (PEI) Asia 2021 will feature top teams from across the continent as they battle for a share of the three million Chinese Yen (about $460,000) prize pool. The competition will be played from April 27 to 29 on Peacekeeper Elite, which is the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile.
Fifteen teams will be competing in the PEI 2021. This includes the top two teams from the first season of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 while 12 will be international invites, according to Liquipedia.
The complete list of teams in the PEI Asia 2021 are:
China
The top two teams from the PEL 2021 and a wildcard team will be competing in the invitational.
- Team Weibo
- Royal Never Give Up
- Wildcard (TBD)
Thailand
The top two teams from the league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand have made it to the competition.
- Valdus The Murder
- POWER888 KPS
Malaysia
The top teams from the PMPL MY/SG league stage will represent the region in the PEI.
- Dingoz MPX
- Team Secret
Indonesia
The top two teams from the PMPL Indonesia season three finals will compete in the PEI.
- Geek Fam ID
- Bigetron RA
Vietnam
The top two teams from the PMPL Vietnam season three finals will be competing in the PEI.
- HVNB
- Eagle Esport
South Asia
The top two teams from the PMPL South Asia season three finals have made it to the PEI.
Nepal
- DRS Gaming
Mongolia
- ZEUS Esports
Japan
- REJECT
Korea
The winner of the PUBG Mobile Street Challenge Korea 2020 has also been invited to the tournament.
- ArCRESTART