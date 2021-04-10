All Snivy Pokémon Go Community Day event-exclusive, Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Look in the grass and you will find an overabundance of snakes.

As part of the Snivy Pokémon Go Community Day, Niantic has added in two sets of Timed Research that will run throughout the event.

Just like with every Community Day, the Special Research is ticketed, while the event-exclusive Field Research is available for all players.

During the event, if you evolve a Snivy fully into Serperior, it will know the Community Day-exclusive move Frenzy plant. Additionally, all capture Stardust gained during the event is tripled and Incense will last for a full three hours.

If you plan on purchasing the $1 event ticket for the Special Research or just completing the basic Field Research, here is every task and reward for each.

Event-exclusive Field Research

Catch three Snivy Snivy encounter Five Great Balls One Golden Razz Berry Two Ultra Balls Two Pinap Berries 500 Stardust



Ticketed Special Research

Snivy in the Sunshine page one

Power up Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Snivy Snivy encounter

Make five Nice Throws 20 Snivy Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Snivy encounter, and 10 Pinap Berries

Snivy in the Sunshine page two

Catch 15 Snivy 30 Snivy Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Servine encounter

Evolve three Snivy 15 Poké Balls



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Snivy encounter, and 15 Great Balls

Snivy in the Sunshine page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Snivy Candy

Evolve one Servine One Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Snivy in the Sunshine page four

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Snivy encounter

Claim Reward 3,500 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Serperior encounter, and two Rare Candy