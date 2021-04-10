All Snivy Pokémon Go Community Day event-exclusive, Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

As part of the Snivy Pokémon Go Community Day, Niantic has added in two sets of Timed Research that will run throughout the event.
Just like with every Community Day, the Special Research is ticketed, while the event-exclusive Field Research is available for all players.
During the event, if you evolve a Snivy fully into Serperior, it will know the Community Day-exclusive move Frenzy plant. Additionally, all capture Stardust gained during the event is tripled and Incense will last for a full three hours.
If you plan on purchasing the $1 event ticket for the Special Research or just completing the basic Field Research, here is every task and reward for each.
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch three Snivy
- Snivy encounter
- Five Great Balls
- One Golden Razz Berry
- Two Ultra Balls
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust
Ticketed Special Research
Snivy in the Sunshine page one
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Snivy
- Snivy encounter
- Make five Nice Throws
- 20 Snivy Candy
Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Snivy encounter, and 10 Pinap Berries
Snivy in the Sunshine page two
- Catch 15 Snivy
- 30 Snivy Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Servine encounter
- Evolve three Snivy
- 15 Poké Balls
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Snivy encounter, and 15 Great Balls
Snivy in the Sunshine page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 50 Snivy Candy
- Evolve one Servine
- One Star Piece
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 10 Great Balls
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls
Snivy in the Sunshine page four
- Claim Reward
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward
- Snivy encounter
- Claim Reward
- 3,500 XP
Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Serperior encounter, and two Rare Candy