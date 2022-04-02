All Silent Schemes Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s All-Hands Rocket Retreat

Team Go Rocket is back in the spotlight. Members of the team are taking advantage of the recent Alolan adventure going on in Pokémon Go, hosting an All-Hands Rocket Retreat with their new Shadow Pokémon and causing trouble.

The event, which runs from April 3 to 7, has Go Rocket appearing more frequently and with a new lineup of Shadow Pokémon. Even the three leaders, Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo, will have some new additions to their team.

Throughout the event, players will be working to obtain and activate the Super Rocket Radar, which will lead the way to Giovanni and his newly acquired Shadow Latias. Saving all the new Shadow Pokémon is the goal, but it won’t be easy.

Players will also have new event-exclusive Field and Special Research available to complete. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards.

All-Hands Rocket Retreat Special Research

Silent Schemes page one

Win a raid Breloom encounter

Defeat three Team Go Rocket grunts Three Super Potions

Catch one Shadow Pokémon One Revive



Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 15 Poké Balls, and three Rare Candy

Silent Schemes page two

Catch five Shadow Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Make three nice Curveball Throws in a row 10 Razz Berries

Defeat five Team Go Rocket grunts 10 Nanab Berries



Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and 10 Great Balls

Silent Schemes page three

Purify five Shadow Pokémon 1,000 XP

Defeat five Team Go Rocket grunts 1,000 XP

Earn three Candie walking with your Buddy 1,000 XP



Total Rewards: 2.000 XP, 15 Great Balls, and one Rocket Radar

Silent Schemes page four

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo 1,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff 1,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra 1,500 XP



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one Super Rocket Radar

Silent Schemes page five

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss Five Max Potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss 20 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss 15 Max Revives



Total Rewards: 3,000 XP, one Lucky Egg, and two Golden Razz Berries

Silent Schemes page six

Claim Reward 2,500 XP

Claim Reward 2,500 XP

Claim Reward 2,500 XP



Total Rewards: One Charged TM, one Fast TM, and two Silver Pinap Berries

Event-exclusive Field Research