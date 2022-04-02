All Silent Schemes Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s All-Hands Rocket Retreat

Team Go Rocket is back in the spotlight. Members of the team are taking advantage of the recent Alolan adventure going on in Pokémon Go, hosting an All-Hands Rocket Retreat with their new Shadow Pokémon and causing trouble.
The event, which runs from April 3 to 7, has Go Rocket appearing more frequently and with a new lineup of Shadow Pokémon. Even the three leaders, Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo, will have some new additions to their team.
Throughout the event, players will be working to obtain and activate the Super Rocket Radar, which will lead the way to Giovanni and his newly acquired Shadow Latias. Saving all the new Shadow Pokémon is the goal, but it won’t be easy.
Players will also have new event-exclusive Field and Special Research available to complete. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards.
All-Hands Rocket Retreat Special Research
Silent Schemes page one
- Win a raid
- Breloom encounter
- Defeat three Team Go Rocket grunts
- Three Super Potions
- Catch one Shadow Pokémon
- One Revive
Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 15 Poké Balls, and three Rare Candy
Silent Schemes page two
- Catch five Shadow Pokémon
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Make three nice Curveball Throws in a row
- 10 Razz Berries
- Defeat five Team Go Rocket grunts
- 10 Nanab Berries
Total Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and 10 Great Balls
Silent Schemes page three
- Purify five Shadow Pokémon
- 1,000 XP
- Defeat five Team Go Rocket grunts
- 1,000 XP
- Earn three Candie walking with your Buddy
- 1,000 XP
Total Rewards: 2.000 XP, 15 Great Balls, and one Rocket Radar
Silent Schemes page four
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo
- 1,500 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff
- 1,500 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra
- 1,500 XP
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and one Super Rocket Radar
Silent Schemes page five
- Find the Team Go Rocket Boss
- Five Max Potions
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss
- 20 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss
- 15 Max Revives
Total Rewards: 3,000 XP, one Lucky Egg, and two Golden Razz Berries
Silent Schemes page six
- Claim Reward
- 2,500 XP
- Claim Reward
- 2,500 XP
- Claim Reward
- 2,500 XP
Total Rewards: One Charged TM, one Fast TM, and two Silver Pinap Berries
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch three Shadow Pokémon
- 750 Stardust
- Defeat a Go Rocket Leader
- Scraggy encounter
- Defeat two Go Rocket Grunts
- Two Hyper Potions
- Two Revives
- Purify three Shadow Pokémon
- Sneasel encounter