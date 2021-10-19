All shiny Pokémon available during Pokémon Go’s Halloween Mischief: Creepy Companions and Ghoulish Pals events

Pokémon Go is set to celebrate Halloween in style with its Halloween Mischief event split into two parts: Creepy Companions and Ghoulish Pals.

The festivities are set to kick off on Oct. 15 with Creepy Companions running until Oct. 22, and then again with Ghoulish Pals from Oct. 23 to 31. During these times, you’ll be able to catch a variety of different Pokémon species including the newly added Galairan Slowking evolution. But one of the main attractions is the roster of shiny Pokémon up for grabs.

If you’re a shiny hunter or just someone looking to add some unique species to your collection then you’ll want to know when you can find the shiny Pokémon you’re after. Here is all the info on shiny Pokémon during Halloween Mischief.

All shiny Pokémon available during Creepy Companions

Image via Niantic

There are several ways to capture shiny Pokémon during this event. These include in the wild, through research and via raids.

Wild Shiny Pokémon:

Halloween Mischief Pikachu

Halloween Mischief Piplup

Zubat

Gastly

Drowzee

Spinarak

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Woobat

Yamask

Research Shiny Pokémon:

Halloween Mischief Pikachu

Halloween Mischief Piplup

Spinarak

Zubat

Woobat

Drowzee

One Star Raid Shiny Pokémon:

Murkrow

Dwebble

Yamask

Three Star Raid Shiny Pokémon:

Alolan Raichu

Sableye

Halloween Mischief Drifblim

All shiny Pokémon available during Ghoulish Pals

Image via Niantic

The second part of this event will introduce multiple new species to the game, but also feature more shiny Pokémon to catch. Here are all the available species between Oct. 23 and 31.

Wild Shiny Pokémon:

Halloween Mischief Pikachu

Halloween Mischief Piplup

Gastly

Misdreavus

Murkrow

Shuppet

Yamask

Research Shiny Pokémon:

Halloween Mischief Pikachu

Halloween Mischief Piplup

Gastly

Spinarak

Duskull

Shuppet

Yamask

One Star Raid Shiny Pokémon:

Murkrow

Yamask

Three Star Raid Shiny Pokémon:

Alolan Marowak

Halloween Mischief Drifblim

Five Star Raid Shiny Pokémon: