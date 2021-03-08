All Season of Legends Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

The first event of March is rolling out in Pokémon Go and with it comes a compass that players can use to search for legends—or at least that’s what Niantic is pushing as the theme.

The Searching for Legends event will run from March 9 to 14 and feature an increased number of Ground, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon, including the Compass Pokémon, Nosepass.

There isn’t much directly linking the event to the overarching Season of Legends, but you can encounter several rare and shiny Pokémon—and there’s new Special Research, too. So if you want to prepare in the next Season of Legends event, here are all the research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards for the new Special Research.

Special Research

Season of Legends page one

Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Make five Great Throws 10 Great Balls

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries



Total rewards: 500 Stardust, 1,500 XP, Kabuto encounter

Season of Legends page two

Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon 10 Hyper Potions

Catch five Pokémon with Weather Boost One Mossy Lure Module

Take a snapshot of Landorus 10 Landorus Candy



Total rewards: Stardust 500, 2,000 XP, TBD encounter

Season of Legends page three

TBD

Total rewards: TBD

Season of Legends page four

TBD

Total rewards: TBD

Season of Legends page five

TBD

Total rewards: TBD