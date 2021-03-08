All Season of Legends Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

The first event of March is rolling out in Pokémon Go and with it comes a compass that players can use to search for legends—or at least that’s what Niantic is pushing as the theme.
The Searching for Legends event will run from March 9 to 14 and feature an increased number of Ground, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon, including the Compass Pokémon, Nosepass.
There isn’t much directly linking the event to the overarching Season of Legends, but you can encounter several rare and shiny Pokémon—and there’s new Special Research, too. So if you want to prepare in the next Season of Legends event, here are all the research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards for the new Special Research.
Special Research
Season of Legends page one
- Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon
- 10 Poké Balls
- Make five Great Throws
- 10 Great Balls
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 10 Pinap Berries
Total rewards: 500 Stardust, 1,500 XP, Kabuto encounter
Season of Legends page two
- Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon
- 10 Hyper Potions
- Catch five Pokémon with Weather Boost
- One Mossy Lure Module
- Take a snapshot of Landorus
- 10 Landorus Candy
Total rewards: Stardust 500, 2,000 XP, TBD encounter
Season of Legends page three
- TBD
Total rewards: TBD
Season of Legends page four
- TBD
Total rewards: TBD
Season of Legends page five
- TBD
Total rewards: TBD