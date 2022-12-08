The Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals for any console or PC player who wants to play a whole plethora of different titles at the cost of a single subscription. Many gamers have been teetering on the fence about the service, but a new addition to the Game Pass family could help persuade Riot Games aficionados to jump on board.

From Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Jan. 1, every Game Pass subscriber will gain access to exclusive rewards and benefits for League of Legends, VALORANT, Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics.

Players will just need to link their Riot account with Game Pass to get all the goodies across Riot’s extensive catalog of games. You can link your accounts by navigating to the Xbox social sign-in page, where you might have to sign into your Riot account and your Xbox account to completely link the two.

Here are all the rewards and benefits Game Pass holders will receive in all of Riot’s titles.

League of Legends

Access to 160+ champions

Access to every new champion when released

20 percent XP boost

VALORANT

Access to all current agents

Access to every new agent when released

20 percent XP boost given to Battle Pass, event pass, and active agent contract progress

Teamfight Tactics

One-star rare Little Legend tacticians

Four arena skins that are available until April, and one arena skin on a monthly rotation

Wild Rift

Access to all 80+ champions

Access to every new champion when released

20 percent XP boost

Legends of Runeterra

Access to all cards in the Foundations set

Extra in-game rewards

⦁ League of Legends: Masterwork chest and key

⦁ Wild Rift: Random emote chest

⦁ Legends of Runeterra: Prismatic chest

⦁ Teamfight Tactics: Rare Little Legend egg

⦁ VALORANT: Pocket Sage buddy