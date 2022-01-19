All Power Plant event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go should prepare for some electrifying encounters as the Season of Heritage continues with the Power Plant event.

With a focus on Electric-types and species of Pokémon that would typically be found in the industrial setting of a power plant, players can run into several rare species of Pokémon more frequently as the new event runs from Jan. 19 to Feb. 1.

Among these encounters is Helioptile, a Kalos native species that is making its Pokémon Go debut. Other Pokémon like Magnemite, Grimer, Voltorb, Electrode, Electabuzz, Porygon, and Trubbish will also be appearing more frequently.

And, along with some new Field Research, a second portion of the event will unlock on Jan. 24, with Team Go Rocket set to make an appearance of some kind to cause more trouble. If you want to get the most out of the Power Plant before dealing with some grunts, here are all the research tasks and rewards you might encounter.

Event-exclusive Field Research

Power Plant research