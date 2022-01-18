The Season of Heritage rages on and a new event has begun that has introduced a pair of new Pokémon to the game, in addition to a chance to catch a ton of other Electric-type species.

This event that runs for two weeks will have two waves with three and five-star raids switching up on Jan. 24. During the first week, five-star raids will boast Genesect (Shock Drive) with the attack Techno Blast. During the second week, events will switch to Regice having the attack Thunder.

When A Bad Feeling… the second part of this event kicks off there will be two bonuses, including extra Team GO Rocket spawns. Here’s all the Pokémon that you’ll be able to get your hands on during the event.

All increased spawns, shiny Pokémon, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s electrifying Power Plant event

General Spawns

Magnemite (Shiny Available)

Grimer (Shiny Available)

Voltorb (Shiny Available)

Electabuzz (Shiny Available)

Porygon (Shiny Available)

Trubbish (Shiny Available)

Helioptile

Electrode

Jolteon

Event Specific Raids

One-Star

Pikachu (Shiny Available)

Beldum (Shiny Available)

Shinx (Shiny Available)

Blitzle (Shiny Available)

Klink (Shiny Available)

Three-Star

From Jan. 15 to Jan. 24

Scyther (Shiny Available)

Typhlosion

Mawile (Shiny Available)

Druddigon (Shiny Available)

From Jan. 24 to Feb. 1

Dewgong

Piloswine

Monferno

Druddigon (Shiny Available)

Five-Star:

From Jan. 15 to Jan. 24

Genesect (Shock Drive)

From Jan. 24 to Feb. 1

Regice (Shiny Available)

Field Research Specific Encounters