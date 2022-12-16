Evolving your Pokémon can be a complex process, both in main titles and spin-offs. To emulate some of the evolution mechanics from the main series games like stones and held items, Niantic came up with evolution items that complement the amount of Candy necessary in Pokémon Go.

A few of them are inspired by actual held items in the main series games, like King’s Rock, while others are named after entire regions or generations.

That is the case for the Sinnoh Stone, used for older Pokémon to evolve into their new Sinnoh evolutions, and the Unova Stone, used for Pokémon that originally come from the Unova region and need some sort of stone to evolve. The Unova Stone is an item in shades of black and white, a homage to Pokémon Black and White, the Generation V main series games that first introduced these species.

You can find Unova Stones when you defeat Team GO Rocket leaders or claim them among Research Breakthrough rewards. In case you want to know exactly which Pokémon can be evolved with this rare item, check out the list below.

All Pokémon that evolve with Unova Stones in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon that evolve with Unova Stones in Pokémon Go are species that, in the main series games, need some sort of evolution stone to evolve. The only exceptions among them are the Pokémon that actually need a Sun Stone to evolve instead, like Cottonee into Whimsicott and Petilil into Lilligant.

Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour

Image via Niantic

The three elemental monkeys from Unova were introduced in Pokémon Black and White. They resemble a trio of starter Pokémon for their types, and the one you get in those games is usually the one with a type disadvantage in comparison to your starter of choice. In Pokémon Go, they are region-exclusives.

The Grass-type Pansage, exclusive to the Asia-Pacific region, evolves into Simisage with 50 Pansage Candy and an Unova Stone.

Pansear evolves into Simisear with 50 Pansear Candy and an Unova Stone. This Fire-type is exclusive to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

And Panpour, a Water-type exclusive to the Americas and Greenland, evolves into Simipour with 50 Panpour Candy and an Unova Stone.

Munna and Minccino

Image via Niantic

Psychic-type Munna and Normal-type Minccino also require 50 units of their Candy and an Unova Stone to evolve. Munna evolves into Musharna, while Minccino evolves into Cinccino.

Eelektrik and Lampent

Image via Niantic

These are the second stages of two three-stage evolutionary lines. Similar to most three-stage species, the first evolution requires only 25 Candy, while the second requires 100 Candy.

To evolve Electric-type Tynamo into Eelektrik, you need 25 Tynamo Candy. For the next stage, evolving Eelektrik into Eelektross requires 100 Tynamo Candy and a Unova Stone. Litwick is the first stage in a Ghost/Fire dual-type species. It evolves into Lampent with 25 Litwick Candy, and from Lampent into Chandelure with 100 Litwick Candy and a Unova Stone.