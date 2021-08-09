All Pokémon in Pokémon Masters EX

Pokémon fans have quite a few options when it comes to mobile gaming these days, but one of the best and most popular is Pokémon Masters EX.

The free-to-play game allows trainers to battle and recruit their favorite trainers throughout the entire Pokémon franchise. Each trainer boasts their own Pokémon party that will differ from others, providing more incentive to expand your team and, in turn, your roster of Pokémon.

Right now, there are plenty of Pokémon available in the game, spanning all generations of the Pokémon franchise. Here’s a list of all the Pokémon in Pokémon Masters EX.

All Pokémon available in Pokémon Masters EX

Generation I

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

(Mega) Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

(Mega) Charizard X

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

(Mega) Blastoise

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill

(Mega) Beedrill

Pidgeot

(Mega) Pidgeot

Rattata

Raticate

Spearow

Fearow

Arbok

Pikachu

Riachu

Alolan Riachu

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Alolan Sandslash

Nidoran

Nidorina

Nidoqueen

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetales

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Zubat

Golbat

Vileplume

Venonat

Venomoth

Aloloan Dugtrio

Meowth

Persian

Alolan Persian

Mankey

Primeape

Growlithe

Arcanine

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

(Mega) Alakazam

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebell

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Ponyta

Rapidash

Magnemite

Magneton

Farfetch’d

Seel

Dewgong

Grimer

Muk

Gengar

(Mega) Gengar

Onix

Voltorb

Electrode

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Cubone

Marowak

Alolan Marowak

Lickitung

Weezing

Tangela

Kangaskhan

Goldeen

Seaking

Starmie

Scyther

Electrabuzz

Magmar

Pinsir

(Mega) Pinsir

Tauros

Gyarados

Lapras

Eevee

Porygon

Omanyte

Omastar

Kabuto

Kabutops

Aerodactyl

Dragonite

Mewtwo

Mew

Generation II

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligator

Ariados

Crobat

Pichu

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Togepi

Xatu

Umbreon

Steelix

(Mega) Steelix

Granbull

Octillery

Delibird

Houndoom

(Mega) Houndoom

Kingdra

Elekid

Magby

Milktank

Blissey

Entei

Tyranitar

Ho-Oh

Generation III

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

(Mega) Swampert

Mightyena

Swellow

Pelipper

Gardevoir

(Mega) Gardevoir

Surskit

Masquerain

Slaking

Makuhita

Hariyama

Nosepass

Meditite

Medicham

Sharpedo

(Mega) Sharpedo

Torkoal

Altaria

(Mega) Altaria

Seviper

Lunatone

Solrock

Milotic

Dusclops

Absol

(Mega) Absol

Glalie

(Mega) Glalie

Salamence

Metagross

(Mega) Metagross

Regirock

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Generation IV

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Luxray

Roserade

Cranidos

Rampardos

Floatzel

Driftblim

Lopunny

(Mega) Lopunny

Mismagius

Honchkrow

Bronzong

Garchomp

(Mega) Garchomp

Lucario

(Mega) Lucario

Abomasnow

Togekiss

Gallade

(Mega) Gallade

Probopass

Dusknoir

Rotom

Palkia

Generation V

Snivy

Servine

Serpirior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Stoutland

Liepard

Musharna

Zebstrika

Excadrill

Conkeldurr

Palpitoad

Seismitoad

Leavanny

Whirlpede

Scolipede

Whimsicott

Carracosta

Archeops

Reuniclus

Swanna

Chandelure

Haxorus

Cryogonal

Braviary

Hydreigon

Volcarona

Cobalion

Zekrom

Kyurem



Generation VI

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Espurr

Meowstic

Aeigislash

(Blade) Aeigislash

Clawitzer

Heliolisk

Amaura

Aurorus

Sylveon

Avalugg

Xerneas

Yveltal

Hoopa

Generation VII

Rowlet

Dartrix

Decideueye

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Toucannon

Crabominable

Ribombee

(Midnight) Lycanroc

Lycanroc

Mudsdale

Araguanid

Salazzle

Tsareena

Comfey

Golisopod Palossand

Silvally

Togedemaru

Mimikyu

(Busted) Mimikyu

Kommo-o

Solgaleo

Pheromosa

Generation VIII