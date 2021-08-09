All Pokémon in Pokémon Masters EX

Pokémon fans have quite a few options when it comes to mobile gaming these days, but one of the best and most popular is Pokémon Masters EX.
The free-to-play game allows trainers to battle and recruit their favorite trainers throughout the entire Pokémon franchise. Each trainer boasts their own Pokémon party that will differ from others, providing more incentive to expand your team and, in turn, your roster of Pokémon.
Right now, there are plenty of Pokémon available in the game, spanning all generations of the Pokémon franchise. Here’s a list of all the Pokémon in Pokémon Masters EX.
All Pokémon available in Pokémon Masters EX
Generation I
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- (Mega) Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- (Mega) Charizard X
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- (Mega) Blastoise
- Weedle
- Kakuna
- Beedrill
- (Mega) Beedrill
- Pidgeot
- (Mega) Pidgeot
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Spearow
- Fearow
- Arbok
- Pikachu
- Riachu
- Alolan Riachu
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Alolan Sandslash
- Nidoran
- Nidorina
- Nidoqueen
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Vileplume
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Aloloan Dugtrio
- Meowth
- Persian
- Alolan Persian
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- (Mega) Alakazam
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebell
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Farfetch’d
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Grimer
- Muk
- Gengar
- (Mega) Gengar
- Onix
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Alolan Marowak
- Lickitung
- Weezing
- Tangela
- Kangaskhan
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Starmie
- Scyther
- Electrabuzz
- Magmar
- Pinsir
- (Mega) Pinsir
- Tauros
- Gyarados
- Lapras
- Eevee
- Porygon
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Aerodactyl
- Dragonite
- Mewtwo
- Mew
Generation II
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligator
- Ariados
- Crobat
- Pichu
- Cleffa
- Igglybuff
- Togepi
- Xatu
- Umbreon
- Steelix
- (Mega) Steelix
- Granbull
- Octillery
- Delibird
- Houndoom
- (Mega) Houndoom
- Kingdra
- Elekid
- Magby
- Milktank
- Blissey
- Entei
- Tyranitar
- Ho-Oh
Generation III
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- (Mega) Swampert
- Mightyena
- Swellow
- Pelipper
- Gardevoir
- (Mega) Gardevoir
- Surskit
- Masquerain
- Slaking
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Nosepass
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Sharpedo
- (Mega) Sharpedo
- Torkoal
- Altaria
- (Mega) Altaria
- Seviper
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Milotic
- Dusclops
- Absol
- (Mega) Absol
- Glalie
- (Mega) Glalie
- Salamence
- Metagross
- (Mega) Metagross
- Regirock
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
Generation IV
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Luxray
- Roserade
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Floatzel
- Driftblim
- Lopunny
- (Mega) Lopunny
- Mismagius
- Honchkrow
- Bronzong
- Garchomp
- (Mega) Garchomp
- Lucario
- (Mega) Lucario
- Abomasnow
- Togekiss
- Gallade
- (Mega) Gallade
- Probopass
- Dusknoir
- Rotom
- Palkia
Generation V
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serpirior
- Tepig
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Stoutland
- Liepard
- Musharna
- Zebstrika
- Excadrill
- Conkeldurr
- Palpitoad
- Seismitoad
- Leavanny
- Whirlpede
- Scolipede
- Whimsicott
- Carracosta
- Archeops
- Reuniclus
- Swanna
- Chandelure
- Haxorus
- Cryogonal
- Braviary
- Hydreigon
- Volcarona
- Cobalion
- Zekrom
- Kyurem
Generation VI
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Espurr
- Meowstic
- Aeigislash
- (Blade) Aeigislash
- Clawitzer
- Heliolisk
- Amaura
- Aurorus
- Sylveon
- Avalugg
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
- Hoopa
Generation VII
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decideueye
- Incineroar
- Popplio
- Brionne
- Primarina
- Toucannon
- Crabominable
- Ribombee
- (Midnight) Lycanroc
- Lycanroc
- Mudsdale
- Araguanid
- Salazzle
- Tsareena
- Comfey
- Golisopod Palossand
- Silvally
- Togedemaru
- Mimikyu
- (Busted) Mimikyu
- Kommo-o
- Solgaleo
- Pheromosa
Generation VIII
- Inteleon
- Drednaw
- Grimmsnarl
- Obstagoon
- Sirfetch’d
- Alcremie
- Morpeko
- (Hangry) Morpeko
- Duraludon
- Zacian
- Zamazenta
- Eternatus