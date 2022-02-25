All Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event-exclusive Special Research paths, tasks, and rewards

Pokémon Go Tour: Johto is here, which means players are going to be reliving their original journeys through the second generation of the popular franchise, or experiencing Johto for the first time, through Pokémon Go.
This includes every Pokémon native to the Johto region being available as a Shiny Pokémon and players choosing their path by selecting either Gold or Silver once their adventure begins on Feb. 26.
And not only does the choice of version impact which Pokémon you’ll encounter, but once you choose your starter, there will be a slight shift in the rewards you receive from the event-exclusive Special Research.
So before you start your journey, here are all of the tasks and rewards you’ll encounter along the way as you work to complete the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto Special Research.
Pokémon Go Tour: Johto Special Research
Pokémon Go Tour: Johto page one
- Send a Gift to a Friend
- One Incense
- Use an Incense
- 50 Poké Balls
- Catch 20 Pokémon
- Three Nanab Berries
Total rewards: Ho-Oh Wings avatar item, 50 Poké Balls, one Lucky Egg
Pokémon Go Tour: Johto (Branched Choices) page two
Choose your first partner!
- Totodile
- Cyndaquil
- Chikorita
Pokémon Go Tour: Johto (Branched Choices) page three
- Claim reward
- Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile encounter (depending on choice)
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon
- 25 Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile Candy (depending on choice)
- Evolve your Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile (depending on choice)
- One Poffin
Total rewards: Lugia Glasses avatar item, Dunsparce encounter, and 25 Ledyba and Spinarak Candy
Pokémon Go Tour: Johto page four
- Defeat three Team Go Rocket members
- Five Revives
- Purify three Shadow Pokémon
- 500 Stardust
- Earn 3,000 Stardust
- One Super Potion
Total rewards: Three Rocket Radars, Qwilfish encounter, and 25 Mantine and Phanpy Candy
Pokémon Go Tour: Johto (Branched Choices) page five
- Complete three Field Research tasks
- 50 Poké Balls
- Make five Great Throws
- Two Metal Coat
- Catch 20 Pokémon
- 50 Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile Candy (depending on choice)
Total rewards: Three Rocket Radars, Qwilfish encounter, and 50 Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile Candy (depending on choice)