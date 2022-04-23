All Pokémon Go Stufful Community Day Research tasks and rewards

April’s Pokémon Go Community Day is now live, with players encountering the cute yet ever-dangerous Stufful for the first time as it makes its debut as part of the Season of Alola.

This will be the first time players can catch and evolve Stufful, and its evolved form Beware to their teams. And, evolving a Stufful into Beware during the event, or in the two-hour window after its 2pm to 5pm local time slot, will give it the event-exclusive move Drain Punch.

Not only does this event add a new species to the game, but Niantic is also using this as a way to celebrate Earth Day with some additional Timed Research focused on getting players to walk 5 km. For every player that walks that distance, Niantic and their partners at Ecosia will plant a tree to support reforestation efforts.

Completing the various research added during this Community Day will not only help support the environment but can also net players encounters with Cherubi and Stufful, along with some useful items. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards for both sets so you can knock them out before the event ends.

Exclusive Field Research

Catch three Stufful Stufful encounter Five Great Balls One Golden Razz Berry Two Ultra Balls Two Pinap Berries 500 Stardust

Spin five PokéStops or Gyms 600 Stardust

Walk 1km Stufful encounter Five Great Balls One Golden Razz Berry Two Ultra Balls Two Pinap Berries 500 Stardust



Community Day Distance Challenge

Walk 1 km Cherubi encounter

Walk 2 km Cherubi encounter

Walk 3 km Cherubi encounter

Walk 4 km Cherubi encounter

Walk 5 km Cherubi encounter



Total Rewards: Cherubi encounter, 1,000 XP, and 1,000 Stardust