All Pokémon Go Lush Jungle event-exclusive Field, Timed Research tasks and rewards

The Lush Jungle event is rolling out in Pokémon Go, which means players will encounter even more Pokémon from the Alola region, including Fomantis, Lurantis, and the guardian deity of Akala Island, Tapu Lele.

As an important location from Sun and Moon, Lush Jungle Fomantis and its evolution Lurantis play a big role in the event as they make their debut.

Other Pokémon you would expect to find in a jungle habitat like Sudowoodo, Ferroseed, and Paras are going to be appearing more frequently in the wild. Tapu Lele is also appearing for the first time as a five-star raid boss, and will be available for the duration of the event from March 22 to 29. Players can also catch Shiny Cottonee for the first time if they get lucky during this period and beyond.

The Lush Jungle event includes a set of new event-exclusive Field, Timed, and Special Research for players to complete. And here are all of the Field and Timed research tasks and rewards for each.

Timed Research

Lush Jungle page one

Walk 1km 10 Poké Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon Five Razz Berries

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon Five Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: Cherrim encounter, five Nanab Berries, and 500 XP

Lush Jungle page two

Walk 1km 10 Poké Balls

Catch five Grass-type Pokémon Chikorita encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon Bellsprout encounter



Total Rewards: Gloom encounter, five Razz Berries, and 1,000 XP

Lush Jungle page three

Walk 1km 10 Poké Balls

Catch 10 Grass-type Pokémon Foongus encounter

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon Shroomish encounter



Total Rewards: Paras encounter, five Pinap Berries, and 1,000 XP

Lush Jungle page four

Walk 1km 10 Poké Balls

Give your Buddy three treats Sunkern encounter

Catch seven different species of Grass-type Pokémon Chespin encounter



Total Rewards: Fomantis encounter, one Mossy Lure Module, and 2,000 XP

Event-exclusive Field Research