All Pokémon Go Community Day Classic: Memories of Mudkip Research tasks and rewards

The next Pokémon Go Community Day is now live, with players getting a classic flashback as Mudkip appears more frequently in the wild.

Community Day Classic: Memories of Mudkip will run from 2pm to 5pm local time, featuring increased Mudkip spawns and other bonuses that are typically found during these events.

Players can encounter Shiny Mudkip if they get lucky during this event, and any Marshtomp evolved into a Swampert for up to two hours after the event ends will learn Hydro Cannon. Everyone will also earn triple catch experience and have three-hour durations for Incense and Lure Modules until the Community Day ends.

A set of event-exclusive Field Research is also available to complete, which will give players access to more Mudkip encounters and some useful items. Here are all of the Memories of Mudkip event research tasks and rewards.

Community Day Classic: Memories of Mudkip research

Event-exclusive Field Research