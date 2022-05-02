All Pokémon Air Adventures Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Flying high from the ground we used to use.

Pokémon Go is entering a new Mega Era with Mega Evolved Legendary Pokémon making their first appearance in the form of Mega Latias and Mega Latios in the new Pokémon Air Adventures event.

Running from May 3 to 8, the event features Flying Pikachu and a handful of other Pokémon that can soar through the sky, with a few notable exceptions.

During the event, players can encounter both Mega Latias and Mega Latios in Mega Raids for the first time, with both knowing new moves, Mist Ball and Luster Purge, respectively. This is also the first time a Mega Evolved Legendary Pokémon is available and points to a renewed Mega-centric content boom coming over the next several months now that the mechanic has been reworked.

Along with Flying Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Swablu, and even Charizard spawning in the wild, Togepi, Mantyke, Emolga, and Noibat will be hatching from seven-kilometer eggs obtained during the event. All players will get a 50 percent reduction to egg hatch distance when an egg is placed in an incubator.

Timed and Field Research themed around Pikachu and Flying-type Pokémon are also available to complete. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards for both.

Electrify the Sky Timed Research

Electrify the Sky page one

Catch 10 Flying Pikachu 50 Latias Mega Energy

Catch 30 Flying-type Pokémon 50 Latios Mega Energy



Total rewards: 3,000 XP and a Flying Pikachu encounter