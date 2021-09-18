All Oshawott Pokémon Go Community Day From Scalchops to Seamitars Research tasks and rewards

Niantic is rounding out another Pokémon Go Community Day trio, with Oshawott appearing as the featured Pokémon in September’s event.

Running from 11am to 5pm local time on Sept. 19, players can encounter the Sea Otter Pokémon more frequently, with shiny Oshawott also available. Any Samurott you obtain during the event can also learn the starter-centric Community Day move Hydro Cannon.

Throughout the event, Oshawott will appear in the wild and near active Rainy Lure Modules. As a bonus, Samurott will also gain access to the Charged Attack Razor Shell starting with Community Day.

Players who want the full Community Day experience can purchase a $1 ticket to access the event-exclusive Special Research story, “From Scalchops to Seamitars.” The usual triple capture XP and extended usage timer for Incense or Lure Modules will also be active during the event.

If you end up grabbing the From Scalchops to Seamitars Special Research ticket, here are all the tasks and rewards you can expect to see.

Special Research

From Scalchops to Seamitars page one

Power up Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Oshawott Oshawott encounter

Make five Nice Throws 20 Oshawott Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Oshawott encounter, and an Incense

From Scalchops to Seamitars page two

Catch 15 Oshawott 50 Oshawott Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Dewott encounter

Evolve three Oshawott 10 Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Oshawott encounter, and an Incense

From Scalchops to Seamitars page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Oshawott Candy

Evolve one Dewott One Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon 15 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

From Scalchops to Seamitars page four

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Oshawott encounter

Claim Reward 3,500 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Samurott encounter, and two Rare Candy

Field Research