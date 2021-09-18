All Oshawott Pokémon Go Community Day From Scalchops to Seamitars Research tasks and rewards

Niantic is rounding out another Pokémon Go Community Day trio, with Oshawott appearing as the featured Pokémon in September’s event.
Running from 11am to 5pm local time on Sept. 19, players can encounter the Sea Otter Pokémon more frequently, with shiny Oshawott also available. Any Samurott you obtain during the event can also learn the starter-centric Community Day move Hydro Cannon.
Throughout the event, Oshawott will appear in the wild and near active Rainy Lure Modules. As a bonus, Samurott will also gain access to the Charged Attack Razor Shell starting with Community Day.
Players who want the full Community Day experience can purchase a $1 ticket to access the event-exclusive Special Research story, “From Scalchops to Seamitars.” The usual triple capture XP and extended usage timer for Incense or Lure Modules will also be active during the event.
If you end up grabbing the From Scalchops to Seamitars Special Research ticket, here are all the tasks and rewards you can expect to see.
Special Research
From Scalchops to Seamitars page one
- Power up Pokémon 10 times
- 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Oshawott
- Oshawott encounter
- Make five Nice Throws
- 20 Oshawott Candy
Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Oshawott encounter, and an Incense
From Scalchops to Seamitars page two
- Catch 15 Oshawott
- 50 Oshawott Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- Dewott encounter
- Evolve three Oshawott
- 10 Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Oshawott encounter, and an Incense
From Scalchops to Seamitars page three
- Make three Great Curveball Throws
- 50 Oshawott Candy
- Evolve one Dewott
- One Star Piece
- Transfer 10 Pokémon
- 15 Great Balls
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls
From Scalchops to Seamitars page four
- Claim Reward
- Two Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward
- Oshawott encounter
- Claim Reward
- 3,500 XP
Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Samurott encounter, and two Rare Candy
Field Research
- Catch three Oshawott
- Oshawott encounter
- Five Great Ball
- One Golden Razz Berry
- Two Ultra Ball
- Two Pinap Berries
- 500 Stardust