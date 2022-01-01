All New Year’s 2022 Event event-exclusive Field, Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Go New Year’s 2022 is now underway, which means players are going to be encountering a lot of Pokémon ready to celebrate alongside them. There are even a few new elements playing out for the ongoing Season of Heritage storyline.
The main appeal for the event will be the new set of Timed Research and increased encounters with rare Pokémon, including multiple costumed Pokémon.
During the event, which runs from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4, players will see the return of 2020 Glasses Slowpoke and 2021 Glasses Slowbro, along with the introduction of 2022 Glasses Slowking. Other costumed Pokémon such as Party Hat Wurmple and previous New Year’s Hat Pokémon will also be appearing.
And, in typically New Year’s fashion, players can enjoy an in-game fireworks display on the overworld map from 11pm local time on Dec. 31 to 12am local time on Jan. 2.
But, if you are solely focused on completing the event-exclusive research, here are all of the tasks and rewards you will be dealing with.
New Year’s Timed Research
New Year’s page one
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- 10 PokéBalls
- Walk 1km
- 250 Stardust
- Make five Curveball Throws
- Five Razz Berries
Total Rewards: 2022 XP, New Year’s Hat Hoothoot encounter, and 500 Stardust
New Year’s page two
- Catch seven different species of Pokémon
- Five Great Balls
- Hatch an Egg
- 1,000 Stardust
- Evolve three Pokémon
- Five Nanab Berries
Total Rewards: 2022 XP, New Year’s Hat Pikachu encounter, and 500 Stardust
New Year’s page three
- Power up Pokémon five times
- Five Pinap Berries
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 500 XP
- Earn five Hearts with your Buddy
- Party Hat Wurmple encounter
Total Rewards: 2022 XP, one Poffin, and 500 Stardust
New Year’s page four
- Make five Great Throws
- Five Ultra Balls
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy
- Party Hat Wobbuffet encounter
- Send five Gifts to Friends
- One Kings Rock
Total Rewards: 2022 XP, 2020 Glasses Slowpoke encounter, and 500 Stardust
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch five Pokémon
- New Year’s Hat Hoothoot encounter
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Party Hat Bulbasaur encounter
- Party Hat Charmander encounter
- Party Hat Squirtle encounter
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- 2020 Glasses Slowpoke encounter
- Earn two Candies walking with your Buddy
- 2020 Glasses Slowpoke encounter
- Walk 3km
- One Kings Rock