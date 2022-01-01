All New Year’s 2022 Event event-exclusive Field, Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Go New Year’s 2022 is now underway, which means players are going to be encountering a lot of Pokémon ready to celebrate alongside them. There are even a few new elements playing out for the ongoing Season of Heritage storyline.

The main appeal for the event will be the new set of Timed Research and increased encounters with rare Pokémon, including multiple costumed Pokémon.

During the event, which runs from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4, players will see the return of 2020 Glasses Slowpoke and 2021 Glasses Slowbro, along with the introduction of 2022 Glasses Slowking. Other costumed Pokémon such as Party Hat Wurmple and previous New Year’s Hat Pokémon will also be appearing.

And, in typically New Year’s fashion, players can enjoy an in-game fireworks display on the overworld map from 11pm local time on Dec. 31 to 12am local time on Jan. 2.

But, if you are solely focused on completing the event-exclusive research, here are all of the tasks and rewards you will be dealing with.

New Year’s Timed Research

New Year’s page one

Catch 10 Pokémon 10 PokéBalls

Walk 1km 250 Stardust

Make five Curveball Throws Five Razz Berries



Total Rewards: 2022 XP, New Year’s Hat Hoothoot encounter, and 500 Stardust

New Year’s page two

Catch seven different species of Pokémon Five Great Balls

Hatch an Egg 1,000 Stardust

Evolve three Pokémon Five Nanab Berries



Total Rewards: 2022 XP, New Year’s Hat Pikachu encounter, and 500 Stardust

New Year’s page three

Power up Pokémon five times Five Pinap Berries

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon 500 XP

Earn five Hearts with your Buddy Party Hat Wurmple encounter



Total Rewards: 2022 XP, one Poffin, and 500 Stardust

New Year’s page four

Make five Great Throws Five Ultra Balls

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy Party Hat Wobbuffet encounter

Send five Gifts to Friends One Kings Rock



Total Rewards: 2022 XP, 2020 Glasses Slowpoke encounter, and 500 Stardust

Event-exclusive Field Research