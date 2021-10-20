All new content added in Pokémon UNITE’s Halloween Festival

Pokémon UNITE’s Halloween Festival event is now live. Along with the newly introduced Halloween mode, there is plenty for players to earn.
The event has it all from player cosmetics, new poses, new Holowear for your favorite Pokémon, and also the introduction of UNITE’s latest playable character. Players will be able to redeem rewards during the event from playing matches and collecting pumpkins.
Whether you’re after a specific item or are just looking to see what options are available to earn during this event, here is all the new content that has been added to UNITE as part of the Halloween Festival event.
All new content from Pokémon UNITE’s Halloween Festival
New Pokémon
Arguably the biggest addition during the Halloween Festival event is the introduction of UNITE’s melee defender Greedent. Those who want to add Greedent to their collection can do so by either purchasing the UNITE license from the in-game store for 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems, or by redeeming the Pokémon with pumpkins earned during the event.
New Holowear
Six new Holowear styles were added to the game. These include the highly anticipated Bandit Lucario style that was available for those who were included in UNITE’s beta testing prior to launch. Some are available to purchase now, while others will likely be made available later in the event.
Available Now:
- Lucario Bandit Style
- Blastoise Firefighter Style
- Zeraora Space Style
Still to come:
- Charizard Bonfire Style
- Eldegoss Space Style
- Wigglytuff Pajama Style
New Player Cosmetics
You’ll be able to further customize your players and your player card thanks to new Halloween-themed additions which can be redeemed with pumpkins during the event. These include a handful of player cosmetics, new stickers, poses, and profile decorations. Here are the clothing items added for the event.
- Halloween Festival Pikachu Mask
- Halloween Festival Pointed Hat
- Halloween Festival Candy Bag
- Costume Party Set
- Bulbasaur Set
New Game Mode
Halloween Night is the new mode added specifically for this event. In this mode, instead of battle items, players have pumpkins that can be thrown out to turn their enemies into pumpkins, immobilizing them for a short time.