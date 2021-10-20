All new content added in Pokémon UNITE’s Halloween Festival

Pokémon UNITE’s Halloween Festival event is now live. Along with the newly introduced Halloween mode, there is plenty for players to earn.

The event has it all from player cosmetics, new poses, new Holowear for your favorite Pokémon, and also the introduction of UNITE’s latest playable character. Players will be able to redeem rewards during the event from playing matches and collecting pumpkins.

Whether you’re after a specific item or are just looking to see what options are available to earn during this event, here is all the new content that has been added to UNITE as part of the Halloween Festival event.

All new content from Pokémon UNITE’s Halloween Festival

Images via The Pokémon Company

New Pokémon

The "berry" useful melee defender Greedent is almost ready to join your #PokemonUNITE team! Belly flop your way to victory starting on 10/20. pic.twitter.com/lCkvQAayLr — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) October 19, 2021

Arguably the biggest addition during the Halloween Festival event is the introduction of UNITE’s melee defender Greedent. Those who want to add Greedent to their collection can do so by either purchasing the UNITE license from the in-game store for 8,000 Aeos Coins or 460 Aeos Gems, or by redeeming the Pokémon with pumpkins earned during the event.

New Holowear

Screengrab via TiMi Studios

Six new Holowear styles were added to the game. These include the highly anticipated Bandit Lucario style that was available for those who were included in UNITE’s beta testing prior to launch. Some are available to purchase now, while others will likely be made available later in the event.

Available Now:

Lucario Bandit Style

Blastoise Firefighter Style

Zeraora Space Style

Still to come:

Charizard Bonfire Style

Eldegoss Space Style

Wigglytuff Pajama Style

New Player Cosmetics

Screengrab via TiMi Studios

You’ll be able to further customize your players and your player card thanks to new Halloween-themed additions which can be redeemed with pumpkins during the event. These include a handful of player cosmetics, new stickers, poses, and profile decorations. Here are the clothing items added for the event.

Halloween Festival Pikachu Mask

Halloween Festival Pointed Hat

Halloween Festival Candy Bag

Costume Party Set

Bulbasaur Set

New Game Mode

Screengrab via TiMi Studios

Halloween Night is the new mode added specifically for this event. In this mode, instead of battle items, players have pumpkins that can be thrown out to turn their enemies into pumpkins, immobilizing them for a short time.