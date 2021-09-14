All modes returning to PUBG Mobile in Version 1.6

PUBG Mobile’s version 1.6 is here and it has introduced several features to the game such as the Floral Menace mode. While players will be excited to check the new mode, Tencent has also revealed that several old fan-favorite modes will be returning to the game soon.

Six modes and the anticipated Vikendi map will be coming back to PUBG Mobile. They will be released over the next month and will be available in the game until Nov. 15. Here are the release dates for the modes that are returning to the battle royale game:

Metro Royale: Reunion – Sept. 28

Titans: Last Stand – Sept. 28

Vikendi map – Oct. 8

Survive Till Dawn – Oct. 15

Infection Mode – Oct. 15

Payload 2.0 – Oct. 15

Explore Runic Powers – Oct. 15

While you wait for these modes to return, players can hop into the new Flora Menace mode. A flying Cell Matrix, Rejuvenation Barrier, and DynaHex supplies were added as the Yarilo invade Erangel in PUBG Mobile. It will be coming to Sanhok and Livik soon as well.