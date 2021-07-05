All Jump-Start Special Research, event-exclusive Field Research tasks, and rewards in the Pokémon Go 5th Anniversary event

Pokémon Go is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a big event that will highlight many of the new features added to the game over the years, including the new real-time sky mechanic.

From July 6 to 15, Flying Pikachu with a five-shaped balloon, Shiny Darumaka, and Shiny Meltan will all be available for the first time, alongside all of the starter Pokémon currently available in Pokémon Go.

Niantic has also launched a new Item Bag expansion, letting players expand their inventory to 3,500, which is perfect timing, since a new Collection Challenge and a mix of new and old research will be featured during the fifth anniversary event.

The“Jump-Start” Special Research from last year’s anniversary is making a return, while new event-exclusive Field Research is also going to be available. So if you plan to take the challenge and complete both, here are all of the research tasks and rewards that will be live during the event.

Jump-Start Special Research

Jump-Start page one

Make a new Friend 5,000 XP

Catch three Pokémon with Weath Boost 5,000 XP

Hatch an Egg 5,000 XP



Total Rewards: 15,000 Stardust, two Lucky Eggs, and a Dratini encounter

Jump-Start page two

Earn a Candy by walking with your Buddy 30 Dratini Candy

Take a Snapshot of Dratini 30 Dratini Candy

Evolve a Dratini 10,000 XP



Total Rewards: 15,000 Stardust, one Premium Raid Pass, and two Lucky Eggs

Jump-Start page three

Power up a Pokémon 10 times 15,000 XP

Battle another Trainer in the Great League 15,000 XP

Battle in a Raid 15,000 XP



Total Rewards: 15,000 XP, two Lucky Eggs, and two Star Pieces

Jump-Start page four

Catch five different species of Pokémon Chimchar encounter

Catch a Legendary Pokémon from a Field Research Breakthrough or a Raid Piplup encounter

Hatch three Eggs Turtwig encounter



Total Rewards: 15,000 Stardust, two Lucky Eggs, and a Shiny Eevee encounter

Jump-Start page five

Take a Snapshot of Eevee 30,000 XP

Send five Gifts to Friends 30,000 XP

Trade three Pokémon 30,000 XP



Total Rewards: 30,000 XP, two Lucky Eggs, and a Lapras encounter

Jump-Start page six

Make a new Friend 60 Drainti candy

Win a level three or higher Raid 60 Dratini Candy

Evolve a Dragonair 100,000 XP



Total Rewards: 100,000 XP, 15,000 Stardust, and two Lucky Eggs

Event-exclusive Field Research