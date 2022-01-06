Pokémon Go is kicking off 2022 by continuing its Season of Heritage. The newest event, Mountains of Power, is set to start on Jan. 7, and as the name suggests, it will focus on rock and steel-type Pokémon. It is also set to bring a new form to the game, Mega Aerodactyl, in addition to a ton of shiny Pokémon and raids.

During this event, a bonus will be in place to help you earn hearts with your Pokémon buddy faster. This bonus completely halves the required walking distance.

As usual, there is timed research to complete, which will score you an encounter with a few different Pokémon. Here’s everything that you can catch during the Mountains of Power event in Pokémon Go.

All increased spawns, shiny Pokémon, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Mountains of Power event

General Spawns

Zubat – Shiny Available

Machop – Shiny Available

Geodude – Shiny Available

Slugma – Shiny Available

Nosepass – Shiny Available

Barboach – Shiny Available

Onix – Shiny Available

Ferroseed – Shiny Available

Event Specific Raids

One-Star

Alolan Geodude – Shiny Available

Onix – Shiny Available

Beldum – Shiny Available

Bronzor – Shiny Available

Three-Star

Ursaring

Donphan

Medicham

Absol – Shiny Available

Five-Star

Heatran – Shiny Available

Mega Raids

Mega Aerodactyl – Shiny Available

Field Research Specific Encounters

Alolan Geodude – Shiny Available

Slugma – Shiny Available

Mawile – Shiny Available

Mountains of Power will kick off on Jan. 7 and run until Jan 13. If you plan on scoring any of the available Pokémon, make sure you do so during the timeframe before a new event takes its place.