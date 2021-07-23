All increased spawns, encounters, event raids, and Egg Hatches for Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock Time bonus week

Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock Part One: Time bonus week is rolling out globally, which means players have all the time in the world to catch some Pokémon that span multiple time periods.

From July 23 to Aug. 3, players will be encountering Pokémon that directly relate to time and how it changes things. This includes all of the fossil Pokémon available in the game, shiny Dialga, shiny Cranidos, and shiny Shieldon making their Pokémon Go debuts.

Players unlocked the Ultra Unlock bonuses by completing all 24 challenges in the Global Challenge Arena during Pokémon Go Fest 2021. These bonus weeks will run from now until the end of August, with three individual themes being used.

Even with plenty of time to work with, here are all of the event spawns, raids, Egg hatches, and bonuses that will be live throughout the Time-themed event, just so you can save a few minutes.

Spawn increases

General spawns

Voltorb (Shiny available)

Porygon (Shiny available)

Omanyte (Shiny available)

Kabuto (Shiny available)

Baltoy (Shiny available)

Lileep (Shiny available)

Anorith (Shiny available)

Beldum (Shiny available)

Cranidos (Shiny available)

Shieldon (Shiny available)

Specific Egg Hatches

Omanyte (Shiny available)

Kabuto (Shiny available)

Aerodactyl (Shiny available)

Lileep (Shiny available)

Anorith (Shiny available)

Beldum (Shiny available)

Cranidos (Shiny available)

Shieldon (Shiny available)

Event-specific Raids

One-star Unown U (Shiny available) Cranidos (Shiny available) Shieldon (Shiny available) Bronzor (Shiny available) Klink (Shiny available)

Three-star Magneton Aerodactyl (Shiny available) Porygon2 Golurk

Five-star Dialga (Shiny available)



PogChamps is back for another season, adding Ludwig, MrBeast, Rubius, and IAmCristinini to the $100,000 chess event. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 12, PogChamps Four is the next in a series of two week competitions, featuring high-profile content creators from a wide range of backgrounds competing against each other.

The event, which is sponsored by Coinbase, will feature commentary from Alexandra Botez, Andrea Botez, Levy “GothamChess” Rozman, Anna Rudolf, and more. The remaining 12 players, will be revealed at a later point.

With $100,000 on the line, Chess.com is also matching community donations to Rise Above the Disorder (RAD), an organization dedicated to making mental health care more accessible and affordable, up to another $100,000 during the event.