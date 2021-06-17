All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Solstice Event 2021

Pokémon Go’s solstice-themed event is returning from June 17 to 20 and bringing shiny Regigigas and different Pokémon appearing depending on which hemisphere you’re playing in.
Regigigas will be appearing in five-star raids until July 1, with shiny Regigigas and new raid-related Field Research being added to the game. Certain Pokémon, like Lunatone and Solrock, will be appearing more frequently around the globe, while others like Yanma and Snorunt will only be appearing in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere respectively.
Here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, event raids, and more added during the event, including the details for hemisphere-specific appearances.
Spawn increases
General spawns
- Global
- Lunatone (Shiny available)
- Solrock (Shiny available)
- Spheal
- Northern Hempisphere
- Yanma (Shiny available)
- Chimchar (Shiny available)
- Deerling Summer Form
- Southern Hemisphere
- Snorunt (Shiny available)
- Snover (Shiny available)
- Deerling Winter Form
Event-specific raids
- One-star
- Yanma (Shiny available)
- Northern Hempisphere
- Petilil
- Northern Hempisphere
- Snorunt (Shiny available)
- Southern Hemisphere
- Klink (Shiny available)
- Yanma (Shiny available)
- Three-star
- Alolan Marowak (Shiny available)
- Northern Hempisphere
- Lapras (Shiny available)
- Southern Hemisphere
- Piloswine
- Southern Hemisphere
- Lunatone (Shiny available)
- Solrock (Shiny available)
- Alolan Marowak (Shiny available)
- Five-star
- Regigigas (Shiny available)
Event bonuses
- Increased Buddy Gifts and Items
- Halved walking distance required to earn hearts with your Buddy