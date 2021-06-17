All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Solstice Event 2021

The event will be different depending on your location.

Pokémon Go’s solstice-themed event is returning from June 17 to 20 and bringing shiny Regigigas and different Pokémon appearing depending on which hemisphere you’re playing in.

Regigigas will be appearing in five-star raids until July 1, with shiny Regigigas and new raid-related Field Research being added to the game. Certain Pokémon, like Lunatone and Solrock, will be appearing more frequently around the globe, while others like Yanma and Snorunt will only be appearing in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere respectively.

Here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, event raids, and more added during the event, including the details for hemisphere-specific appearances.

Spawn increases

General spawns

Global Lunatone (Shiny available) Solrock (Shiny available) Spheal

Northern Hempisphere Yanma (Shiny available) Chimchar (Shiny available) Deerling Summer Form

Southern Hemisphere Snorunt (Shiny available) Snover (Shiny available) Deerling Winter Form



Event-specific raids

One-star Yanma (Shiny available) Northern Hempisphere Petilil Northern Hempisphere Snorunt (Shiny available) Southern Hemisphere Klink (Shiny available)

Three-star Alolan Marowak (Shiny available) Northern Hempisphere Lapras (Shiny available) Southern Hemisphere Piloswine Southern Hemisphere Lunatone (Shiny available) Solrock (Shiny available)

Five-star Regigigas (Shiny available)



Event bonuses