All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Charge Up event

Pokémon Go is moving into a new season of content with its Season of Legends, and the second event has already been announced for later this month.

Running from March 16 at 10am to March 22 8pm local time, the Charge Up event will see the introduction of the Legendary Pokémon Thundurus in its Therian Forme, along with an increased number of Electric-type Pokémon appearing in the game.

Mega Manectric and the Tynamo line are also making their first appearance during this event, so be ready to deal with a lot of powerful Electric-type attacks.

This will be the first of what looks to be three elemental events that will bring the Forces of Nature back to their Therian Formes for the first time in Pokémon Go. Tornadus will follow its electric sibling on March 30, but until then, here is everything you need to know about the Charge Up event, including spawns, encounters, and event raids.

Spawn Increases

Alolan Geodude (Shiny Available)

Voltorb (Shiny Available)

Electrike (Shiny Available)

Tynamo

Stunfisk

Event Egg Pool (5km)

Pichu (Shiny Available)

Elekid (Shiny Available)

Electrike (Shiny Available)

Shinx (Shiny Available)

Joltik

Tynamo

Event Specific Raids

One-star Voltorb (Shiny Available) Shinx (Shiny Available) Blitzle Klink (Shiny Available) Tynamo

Three-star Alolan Raichu (Shiny Available) Alolan Graveler Magneton Ampharos (Shiny Available)

Five-star Thundurus (Therian Forme)

Mega Raids Mega Manectric



Event bonuses