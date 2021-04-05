All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go Rivals’ Week

Pokémon Go’s next event, Rivals’ Week, is completely focused on showing the rivalries between different species of Pokémon. The event will also include some new content.
Running from April 13 to 18, this event will be the first time players can encounter and capture Skrelp and Clauncher. Therian Forme Landorous is also going to appearing in five-star raids.
Other Pokémon known for their rivalries will be appearing more often in the wild too, including Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, Seviper, and more. Some new event-exclusive research will be dropping, too.
If you plan on trying to deal with the rivalries, here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, and event bonuses being added during the event.
Spawn Increases
General Spawns
- Hitmonchan (Shiny Available)
- Hitmonlee (Shiny Available)
- Makuhita (Shiny Available)
- Meditite (Shiny Available)
- Seviper (Shiny Available)
- Zangoose (Shiny Available)
- Clauncher
- Skrelp
Event Egg Pool (5km)
- Machop (Shiny Available)
- Tyrogue
- Elekid (Shiny Available)
- Magby (Shiny Available)
- Makuhita (Shiny Available)
- Meditite (Shiny Available)
- Seviper (Shiny Available)
- Zangoose (Shiny Available)
Event Raid Pool
- One-star
- Skrelp
- Clauncher
- Three-star
- Nidoqueen
- Nidoking
- Seviper (Shiny Available)
- Zangoose (Shiny Available)
- Five-star
- Landorous (Therian Forme)
Event bonuses
- Team Go Rocket PokéStop takeovers and balloon spawns will happen more frequently