All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids and bonuses for Pokémon Go’s 5th Anniversary Event

Pokémon Go is celebrating its fifth anniversary with an event that will highlight many of the new features that were added to the game over the years, including the new real-time sky mechanic.

Players will be able to encounter a Flying Pikachu with a five-shaped balloon, Shiny Darumaka, and Shiny Meltan for the first time while participating in the festivities from July 6 to 15.

All of the starter Pokémon currently available in Pokémon Go will be appearing throughout the event, and a new Item Bag expansion is going live to let players expand their inventory to 3,500. A new Collection Challenge and the “Jump-Start” Special Research from last year’s anniversary is also making a return.

If you want to try and make the most of the anniversary, here are all of the increased spawns, event raids, and bonuses that you will see active while it is live.

Spawn increases

General spawns

Bulbasaur (Shiny available)

Charmander (Shiny available)

Squirtle (Shiny available)

Anniversary Flying Pikachu (Shiny available)

Treecko (Shiny available)

Tochic (Shiny available)

Mudkip (Shiny available)

Snivy (Shiny available)

Tepig (Shiny available)

Oshawott

Darumaka (Shiny available)

Boosted Lure Module Spawns

Bulbasaur (Shiny available)

Charmander (Shiny available)

Squirtle (Shiny available)

Chikorita (Shiny available)

Cyndaquil (Shiny available)

Totodile (Shiny available)

Treecko (Shiny available)

Tochic (Shiny available)

Mudkip (Shiny available)

Turtwig (Shiny available)

Chimchar (Shiny available)

Piplup (Shiny available)

Snivy (Shiny available)

Tepig (Shiny available)

Oshawott

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

Event-specific raids

One-star Anniversary Flying Pikachu (Shiny available) Darumaka (Shiny available) Chespin Fennekin Froakie



Event bonuses