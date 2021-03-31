All increased spawns, encounters, and event bonuses for Pokémon Go’s Tricky Pokémon April Fools’ Day event

Get ready for a day of pranks and encounters with mischievous Pokémon as Pokémon Go’s Tricky Pokémon April Fools’ Day event will exclusively be focusing on them.

Running from 12am to 11:59pm local time on April 1, players will be able to kick off the Spring season of Pokémon Go content with a smaller event.

Since it will only last a day, there aren’t any big drops or event-exclusive Research tasks to finish. However, Niantic has made it a starting point for the new Team Go Rocket Timed Research that will run from April 1 to 8 and added another Pokémon species transformation for Ditto in the overworld.

So with all that in mind, here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, and event bonuses being added during the Tricky Pokémon event.

Spawn Increases

General Spawns

Ditto

Aipom (Shiny Available)

Croagunk (Shiny Available)

Purrloin

Event Egg Pool and Raids

The event will follow the regular Egg and Raid Pools.

Event Team Go Rocket encounters

All Team Go Rocket Grunts will have Shadow Aipom on their team for the full duration of April 1.

This should allow players to quickly grind the Team Go Rocket research introduced during the event.

Event bonuses

Go Battle League switch timer will be halved

Team Go Rocket PokéStop takeovers and balloon spawns will happen more frequently

