All increased spawns, eggs, event raids, and bonuses for Pokémon Go Air Adventures event

Pokémon Go has made some serious changes to how Mega Evolution works and the last few weeks have been used to celebrate and push that rework with tons of new content, like the introduction of several new Mega Evolutions.

First, it was Mega Kangaskhan. And now, Mega Latias and Mega Latios are bringing Legendary Mega Pokémon into Pokémon Go for the first time from May 3 to 8 as part of the Pokémon Air Adventures event.

During this period, Mega Latias and Mega Latios will be spawning in Mega Raids with new moves for their respective movepools, Mist Ball and Luster Purge. Flying Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Swablu, and rarer encounters like Charizard and Mantine will also be spawning in the wild.

Togepi, Mantyke, Emolga, and Noibat will be hatching from seven-kilometer eggs obtained during the event and new Timed and Field Research themed around Pikachu and Flying-type Pokémon are also available to complete.

So for those planning to participate, here are all of the unique spawns, raids, and other bonuses that will be featured throughout the event.

General spawns

Charizard (Shiny available)

Flying Pikachu (Shiny available)

Jigglypuff (Shiny available)

Meowth (Shiny available)

Psyduck (Shiny available)

Doduo (Shiny available)

Magikarp (Shiny available)

Mantine (Shiny available)

Wingull (Shiny available)

Swablu (Shiny available)

Drifloon (Shiny available)

Event-specific raids

Day one raids

Three-star Charizard (Shiny available) Lapras (Shiny available) Togekiss

Mega Raids Mega Latias (Shiny available) Mega Latios (Shiny available)



Specific egg hatches

Seven-kilometer eggs Togepi (Shiny available) Mantyke Emolga Noibat



Event bonuses