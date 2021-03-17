All increased spawns, bonuses, raids, and full schedule for Pokémon Go’s Weather Week event

Pokémon Go is moving into a stormy season, with the Weather Week event bringing lots of Pokémon who enjoy all kinds of rainy or windy conditions.

In the next Season of Legends event, players will see Therian Forme Thundurus for a brief period before Therian Forme Tornadus replaces it and makes its Pokémon Go debut in five-star raids.

Running from March 24 to 29, there are separate days set aside for rainy and windy conditions, which will change the type of Pokémon spawning more frequently in the wild. There will be updated Raid and Egg Hatch pools, new Special Research, and a few other additions included during the event too.

So with all that in mind, here are all of the increased spawns, encounters, event raids, and more being added during Weather Week.

Spawn Increases

General Spawns

Castform (Rainy) (Shiny Available)

Rainy Spawns (March 24 to 27 at 10am local time)

Vaporeon

Lotad (Shiny Available)

Stunfisk

Windy Spawns (March 17 to 29 at 8pm local time)

Skarmory (Shiny Available)

Taillow (Shiny Available)

Wingull (Shiny Available)

Pidove (Shiny Available)

Ducklett

Event Egg Pool (5km)

Psyduck (Shiny Available)

Poliwag (Shiny Available)

Swablu (Shiny Available)

Drifloon (Shiny Available)

Mantyke

Tympole

Ducklett

Event Specific Raids

One-star Slowpoke (Shiny Available) Tynamo

Three-star Swellow Pelipper

Five-star Thundurus (Therian Forme)

Mega Raids Mega Houndoom Mega Abomasnow Mega Manectric



Event bonuses