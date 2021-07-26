All Holowear ranked in Pokémon UNITE

Pokémon UNITE gives players the opportunity to use some of their favorite Pokémon in a brand new MOBA playstyle. Besides fresh gameplay, UNITE also boasts plenty of fresh looks for its roster of Pokémon, allowing players to customize their appearance.

These cosmetic upgrades are called Holowear. Currently, there are nine options available in UNITE, distributed between the Pokémon available. Since beta testing began in June, data miners have unearthed plenty of new looks to be released in the future to add extra variety to the game.

Here is all the Holowear in Pokémon UNITE ranked from worst to best.

Best Holowear in Pokémon UNITE

Image via The Pokemon Company

9 – Greninja Hero Style

Greninja Hero Style – Screengrab via Tencent

When it comes to Holowear, players are looking for a drastic change to the Pokémon’s look. The Hero Style skin for Greninja just doesn’t change much. In-game, the skin appears as if the Pokémon wearing a green suit over its traditional blue skin. For the cost, unless you’re a big fan of Greninja, there isn’t much reason to purchase this skin.

8 – Garchomp Beach Style

Garchomp Beach Style – Screengrab via Tencent

With Beach Style Garchomp you’ll get a snorkel and an obnoxious orange beach shirt. While the look is obviously different from the Pokémon’s base appearance, it isn’t the most aesthetically pleasing attire.

7 – Mr. Mime Magician Style

Mr. Mime Magician Style – Screengrab via Tencent

One of the most drastic clothing changes available right now, Magician Style Mr. Mime sees the Pokémon don the suit and top hat of a magician. While the premise is great and the execution is done well, the mustard color isn’t the best.

6 – Machamp Beach Style

Machamp Beach Style – Screengrab via Tencent

Keeping consistent with the Beach Style cosmetics, Machamp’s Holowear offers some small additions, including some beach shorts and a flower necklace. While it isn’t a lot, the addition makes for a fun spin on the Pokémon when dominating the opposition in-game.

5 – Talonflame Pilot Style

Talonflame Pilot Style – Screengrab via Tencent

Like many of the cosmetic upgrades available in UNITE right now, Pilot Style Talonflame simply adds some new clothing to the design. Talonflame sports new aviator goggles and a flight vest, which are neat additions that look impressive in-game.

4 – Venusaur Beach Style

Venusaur Beach Style – Screengrab via Tencent

A look that all players will earn when they start playing UNITE, Beach Style Venusaur is rewarded to players as a welcome gift. More than many of the other Pokémon in the collection, the Beach Style complements Venusaur’s appearance and color scheme.

3 – Cinderace Captain Style

Cinderace Captain Style – Screengrab via Tencent

The final tier reward in this season’s battle pass, Cinderace Captain Style offers one of the most extensive look changes available right now. The pirate-themed skin is one of the best in UNITE.

2 – Pikachu Hip-Hop Style

Pikachu Hip Hop Style – Screengrab via Tencent

Another skin available through the Battle Pass, Pikachu Hip-Hop Style sees the species don a trendy hoodie and cap to match.

1 – Snorlax Beach Style

Snorlax Beach Style – Screengrab via Tencent

Beach Style Snorlax is proof that great skins doesn’t need to be anything over the top. This look includes a pool float around its waist and a pair of sunglasses. It is simple, but pairs up with Snorlax’s goofy looks perfectly, and always makes for a bit of fun when seen in-game.