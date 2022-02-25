All Go Tour: Johto Battle Challenge Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Part of every Pokémon journey involves facing some form of a trial along the way to grow stronger—and the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event is no different.
As part of the event, Niantic has recreated the Johto region’s Gym Challenge and turned it into the Go Tour: Johto Battle Challenge using actual players as the model for the new NPC trainers.
This portion of the event was crafted through a social media competition where players would send Niantic an image of their player avatar and Pokémon as if they were fitting the theme for one of the Johto region’s Gym Leader types. The winners were added to the game as NPCs and now players around the world will need to beat them to finish their journey.
So as you build your team and set out on your journey, here are all of the tasks and rewards you’ll encounter along the Go Tour: Johto Battle Challenge, along with the bonus Raikou, Entei, and Suicune Photo Safari.
Go Tour: Johto Timed Research
Go Tour: Johto Battle Challenge page one
- Power up a Pokémon three times
- One Fast TM
- Evolve three Pokémon
- One Charged TM
- Use a Charged TM
- Five Max Revives
Total rewards: 500 XP, one Lucky Eggs, and 500 Stardust
Go Tour: Johto Battle Challenge page two
- Defeat the Go Gym Trainer: Flying
- One Hyper Potion
Total rewards: 1,000 XP, Gligar encounter, and one Max Revive
Go Tour: Johto Battle Challenge page three
- Defeat the Go Gym Trainer: Bug
- One Hyper Potion
Total rewards: 1,000 XP, Heracross encounter, and one Max Revive
Go Tour: Johto Battle Challenge page four
- Defeat the Go Gym Trainer: Normal
- One Hyper Potion
Total rewards: 1,000 XP, Jigglypuff encounter, and one Max Revive
Go Tour: Johto Battle Challenge page five
- Defeat the Go Gym Trainer: Ghost
- One Hyper Potion
Total rewards: 1,000 XP, Misdreavus encounter, and one Max Revive
Go Tour: Johto Battle Challenge page six
- Defeat the Go Gym Trainer: Fighting
- One Hyper Potion
Total rewards: 1,000 XP, Hitmontop encounter, and one Max Revive
Go Tour: Johto Battle Challenge page seven
- Defeat the Go Gym Trainer: Steel
- One Hyper Potion
Total rewards: 1,000 XP, Steelix encounter, and one Max Revive
Go Tour: Johto Battle Challenge page eight
- Defeat the Go Gym Trainer: Ice
- One Hyper Potion
Total rewards: 1,000 XP, Lapras encounter, and one Max Revive
Go Tour: Johto Battle Challenge page nine
- Defeat the Go Gym Trainer: Dragon
- One Hyper Potion
Total rewards: 1,000 XP, Dragonair encounter, and one Max Revive
Go Tour: Johto Battle Challenge page 10
- Defeat the Go Gym Trainer: Dragon
- Battle encounter
- Defeat the Johto Battle Challenge Leader
- Raikou encounter (Instinct players)
- Entei encounter (Valor players)
- Suicune encounter (Mystic players)
Total rewards: 3,000 XP, three Golden Razz Berries, and 3,000 Stardust
Go Tour: Johto Battle Challenge page 11
- Claim reward
- 2,000 XP
- Claim reward
- 2,000 XP
- Claim reward
- 2,000 XP
Total rewards: 3,000 XP, three Max Revives, and 3,000 Stardust
Raikou, Entei, and Suicune Photo Safari Timed Research
Raikou, Entei, and Suicune Photo Safari
- Take a snapshot of Raikou in the wild
- Raikou encounter
- Take a snapshot of Entei in the wild
- Entei encounter
- Take a snapshot of Suicune in the wild
- Suicune encounter
Total rewards: 50 Raikou Candy, 50 Entei Candy, and 50 Suicune Candy