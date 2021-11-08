All free and premium Battle Pass rewards for Pokémon UNITE: Sun, Sun, Sunshine

Pokémon UNITE’s third Battle Pass is now live, bringing some sunshine into players’ lives in the form of new avatar items, rewards, and Holowear.

The Sun, Sun, Sunshine Battle Pass will run from Nov. 8 to Dec. 18, giving players just over a month to run the gauntlet and earn all of the available rewards, which include new Holowear options for Charizard and Venusaur.

Most of the items in this new Battle Pass are themed around action, adventure, or summer, and you can earn them all by completing daily and weekly missions to earn Battle Pass Levels. Just like with UNITE’s previous passes, the free-to-play MOBA offers options for players who want to spend money or just play casually. However, the Premium Battle Pass is the only way to unlock the exclusive Holowear and several other rewards.

Players can get the Premium Battle Pass for 490 Aeos Gems, or the Premium Pass Plus for 985 Aeos Gems. The Premium Pass Plus will instantly increase your Battle Pass level by 10 and is discounted to 840 Aeos Gems to celebrate the launch.

The Prize Box is also returning and will give rewards to players who surpass the maximum Battle Pass level, Rank 60, by letting them roll for Aeos Tickets, Holowear Tickets, or Fashion Tickets. But if you plan on trying to reach that point, here are all of the Sun, Sun, Sunshine Battle pass rewards that you can claim between now and Dec. 18, along with if you can get them without paying for the premium pass.

Sun, Sun, Sunshine rewards