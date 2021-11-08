All free and premium Battle Pass rewards for Pokémon UNITE: Sun, Sun, Sunshine

Pokémon UNITE’s third Battle Pass is now live, bringing some sunshine into players’ lives in the form of new avatar items, rewards, and Holowear.
The Sun, Sun, Sunshine Battle Pass will run from Nov. 8 to Dec. 18, giving players just over a month to run the gauntlet and earn all of the available rewards, which include new Holowear options for Charizard and Venusaur.
Most of the items in this new Battle Pass are themed around action, adventure, or summer, and you can earn them all by completing daily and weekly missions to earn Battle Pass Levels. Just like with UNITE’s previous passes, the free-to-play MOBA offers options for players who want to spend money or just play casually. However, the Premium Battle Pass is the only way to unlock the exclusive Holowear and several other rewards.
Players can get the Premium Battle Pass for 490 Aeos Gems, or the Premium Pass Plus for 985 Aeos Gems. The Premium Pass Plus will instantly increase your Battle Pass level by 10 and is discounted to 840 Aeos Gems to celebrate the launch.
The Prize Box is also returning and will give rewards to players who surpass the maximum Battle Pass level, Rank 60, by letting them roll for Aeos Tickets, Holowear Tickets, or Fashion Tickets. But if you plan on trying to reach that point, here are all of the Sun, Sun, Sunshine Battle pass rewards that you can claim between now and Dec. 18, along with if you can get them without paying for the premium pass.
Sun, Sun, Sunshine rewards
- Rank 1: Adept Style: Charizard
- Premium only
- Rank 2: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 3: Masked Style: Gloves
- Premium only
- Rank 4: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 5: Masked Style: Socks
- Premium only
- Rank 6: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 7: Masked Style: Shoes
- Premium only
- Rank 8: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 9: Masked Style: Bottoms
- Premium only
- Rank 10: Masked Style: Top
- Premium only
- Rank 11: Explorer Style: Socks
- Rank 12: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 13: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 14: Masked Style: Headwear
- Premium only
- Rank 15: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 16: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 17: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 18: 100 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 19: 100 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 20: Explorer Style: Top
- Premium only
- Rank 21: 100 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 22: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 23: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 24: Explorer Style: Shoes
- Premium only
- Rank 25: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 26: 30 Item Enhancer
- Premium only
- Rank 27: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 28: Explorer Style: Bottoms
- Premium only
- Rank 29: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 30: Design Short-Sleeve Shirt (Sunshine)
- Premium only
- Rank 31: Work Style: Outerwear (Blue)
- Rank 32: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 33: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 34: Design Board Shorts (Sunshine)
- Premium only
- Rank 35: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 36: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 37: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 38: Rubber Sandals (White)
- Premium only
- Rank 39: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 40: Sunshine Style: Headwear
- Premium only
- Rank 41: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 42: 30 Item Enhancers
- Premium only
- Rank 43: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 44: Athletic Top (Black)
- Premium only
- Rank 45: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 46: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 47: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 48: Sunglasses (Blue)
- Premium only
- Rank 49: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 50: Sunshine Style: Top
- Premium only
- Rank 51: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 52: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 53: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 54: Sunshine Style: Shoes
- Premium only
- Rank 55: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 56: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 57: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 58: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 59: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 60: Sunshine Style: Venusaur
- Premium only