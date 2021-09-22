All free and premium Battle Pass rewards for Pokémon UNITE: Season 2

Get ready to take a leap into zero gravity with Galactic Ghost 094.

Pokémon UNITE’s second season of content is here, coinciding with the game’s launch on mobile and some big updates that have pushed a new balance patch and tons of content live.

This season’s Battle Pass is themed around space, with some of the high-profile rewards including a spacesuit for your avatar and some matching Holowear for Gengar, which fits the season’s title—Galactic Ghost 094.

Just like with season one, the free-to-play MOBA’s Battle Pass system offers rewards for players who don’t want to spend any money. Additional content is available in the form of a Premium Battle Pass that unlocks even more rewards, including some exclusive Holowear for your Pokémon.

Players can get the Premium Battle Pass for 490 Aeos Gems, or the Premium Pass Plus for 985 Aeos Gems, which will increase your Battle Pass level by 10 instantly. And, to start the season, the Premium Pass Plus is being offered at a discount.

Additionally, TiMi Studio has lowered the level threshold for the Season 2 Battle Pass, putting the max level at 60 instead of 90 and adding a new feature, the Battle Pass Prize Box. The Prize Box will give rewards to players who surpass the maximum Battle Pass level, giving either Aeos Tickets, Holowear Tickets, or Fashion Tickets.

If you plan on trying to grind all the way to Battle Pass level 60, here is every rank reward for Season 2, which runs from Sept. 22 to Nov. 7, along with if you can get it without paying for the premium pass.

Battle Pass Season 2 rewards