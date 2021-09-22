All free and premium Battle Pass rewards for Pokémon UNITE: Season 2

Pokémon UNITE’s second season of content is here, coinciding with the game’s launch on mobile and some big updates that have pushed a new balance patch and tons of content live.
This season’s Battle Pass is themed around space, with some of the high-profile rewards including a spacesuit for your avatar and some matching Holowear for Gengar, which fits the season’s title—Galactic Ghost 094.
Just like with season one, the free-to-play MOBA’s Battle Pass system offers rewards for players who don’t want to spend any money. Additional content is available in the form of a Premium Battle Pass that unlocks even more rewards, including some exclusive Holowear for your Pokémon.
Players can get the Premium Battle Pass for 490 Aeos Gems, or the Premium Pass Plus for 985 Aeos Gems, which will increase your Battle Pass level by 10 instantly. And, to start the season, the Premium Pass Plus is being offered at a discount.
Additionally, TiMi Studio has lowered the level threshold for the Season 2 Battle Pass, putting the max level at 60 instead of 90 and adding a new feature, the Battle Pass Prize Box. The Prize Box will give rewards to players who surpass the maximum Battle Pass level, giving either Aeos Tickets, Holowear Tickets, or Fashion Tickets.
If you plan on trying to grind all the way to Battle Pass level 60, here is every rank reward for Season 2, which runs from Sept. 22 to Nov. 7, along with if you can get it without paying for the premium pass.
Battle Pass Season 2 rewards
- Rank 1: Space Style: Lucario
- Premium only
- Rank 2: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 3: Kilt Set: Socks
- Premium only
- Rank 4: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 5: Kilt Set: Shoes
- Premium only
- Rank 6: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 7: 30 Item Enhancers
- Premium only
- Rank 8: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 9: Kilt Set: Innerwear
- Premium only
- Rank 10: Kilt Set: Outerwear
- Premium only
- Rank 11: Canvas Shoes (Indigo)
- Rank 12: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 13: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 14: Diamond Pattern Pants (Green)
- Premium only
- Rank 15: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 16: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 17: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 18: Capri Pants (Black)
- Premium only
- Rank 19: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 20: Kilt Set: Bottoms
- Premium only
- Rank 21: Three-Quarter-Sleeve Shirt (Blue)
- Rank 22: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 23: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 24: Simple Set: Socks
- Premium only
- Rank 25: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 26: 30 Item Enhancer
- Premium only
- Rank 27: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 28: Simple Set: Headwear
- Premium only
- Rank 29: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 30: Simple Set: Innerwear
- Premium only
- Rank 31: Cropped Pants (Beige)
- Rank 32: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 33: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 34: Simple Set: Bottoms
- Premium only
- Rank 35: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 36: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 37: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 38: Simple Set: Shoes
- Premium only
- Rank 39: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 40: Simple Set: Outerwear
- Premium only
- Rank 41: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 42: 30 Item Enhancers
- Premium only
- Rank 43: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 44: Striped Long-Sleeve Shirt (Gray)
- Premium only
- Rank 45: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 46: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 47: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 48: Design Long-Sleeve Shirt (Purple)
- Premium only
- Rank 49: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 50: Space Set: Tops and Bottoms
- Premium only
- Rank 51: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 52: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 53: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 54: Pokémon Face Hat (Venusaur)
- Premium only
- Rank 55: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 56: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 57: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 58: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Premium only
- Rank 59: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 60: Space Style: Gengar
- Premium only