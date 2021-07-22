All event-exclusive Today’s View Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock Time bonus week

It’s fitting that Niantic is releasing new Timed Research to coincide with Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock Part One: Time bonus week.

From July 23 to Aug. 3, players will be encountering Pokémon that directly relate to time and how it changes things. This includes the fossil Pokémon available in the game, along with the first appearance of shiny Dialga, shiny Cranidos, and shiny Shieldon.

Other Pokémon like Golurk, Porygon, Magneton, and Aerodactyl will also be spawning throughout the event in raids or the wild.

These Ultra Unlock bonuses are going to run from July 23 until the end of August because trainers all over the world were able to conquer all 24 challenges in the Global Challenge Arena during Pokémon Go Fest 2021. So if you plan on trying to get everything done on time, here are all of the Timed Research tasks and rewards for the first Ultra Unlock week.

Today’s View Timed Research

Ultra Unlock 2021: Time page one

Catch 10 Pokémon Diglett encounter

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon Drilbur encounter

Catch five different species of Pokémon Five Nanab Berries



Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 483 XP, and three Ultra Balls

Ultra Unlock 2021: Time page two

Catch five Voltorb Magnemite encounter

Transfer seven Pokémon Seven Ultra Balls

Send three Gifts to Friends Three Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: Five Great Balls, 483 XP, and three Ultra Balls

Ultra Unlock 2021: Time page three

Catch 10 Omanyte or Kabuto Aerodactyl encounter

Power up a Pokémon five times Three Max Revives

Earn five hearts with your Buddy Seven Razz Berries



Total Rewards: 15 Poké Balls, 483 XP, and three Ultra Balls

Ultra Unlock 2021: Time page four

Catch seven Porygon One Upgrade

Evolve a Pokémon Eight Ultra Balls

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon Five Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 10 Great Balls, 483 XP, and three Ultra Balls

Ultra Unlock 2021: Time page five

Catch 15 Rock-type Pokémon Onix encounter

Win a raid Shieldon encounter

Power up a Pokémon seven times Cranidos encounter



Total Rewards: 30 Poké Balls, three Ultra Balls, and 2,000 Stardust

Event-exclusive Field Research