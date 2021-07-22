All event-exclusive Today’s View Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock Time bonus week

It’s fitting that Niantic is releasing new Timed Research to coincide with Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock Part One: Time bonus week.
From July 23 to Aug. 3, players will be encountering Pokémon that directly relate to time and how it changes things. This includes the fossil Pokémon available in the game, along with the first appearance of shiny Dialga, shiny Cranidos, and shiny Shieldon.
Other Pokémon like Golurk, Porygon, Magneton, and Aerodactyl will also be spawning throughout the event in raids or the wild.
These Ultra Unlock bonuses are going to run from July 23 until the end of August because trainers all over the world were able to conquer all 24 challenges in the Global Challenge Arena during Pokémon Go Fest 2021. So if you plan on trying to get everything done on time, here are all of the Timed Research tasks and rewards for the first Ultra Unlock week.
Today’s View Timed Research
Ultra Unlock 2021: Time page one
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Diglett encounter
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Drilbur encounter
- Catch five different species of Pokémon
- Five Nanab Berries
Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 483 XP, and three Ultra Balls
Ultra Unlock 2021: Time page two
- Catch five Voltorb
- Magnemite encounter
- Transfer seven Pokémon
- Seven Ultra Balls
- Send three Gifts to Friends
- Three Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: Five Great Balls, 483 XP, and three Ultra Balls
Ultra Unlock 2021: Time page three
- Catch 10 Omanyte or Kabuto
- Aerodactyl encounter
- Power up a Pokémon five times
- Three Max Revives
- Earn five hearts with your Buddy
- Seven Razz Berries
Total Rewards: 15 Poké Balls, 483 XP, and three Ultra Balls
Ultra Unlock 2021: Time page four
- Catch seven Porygon
- One Upgrade
- Evolve a Pokémon
- Eight Ultra Balls
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Five Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 10 Great Balls, 483 XP, and three Ultra Balls
Ultra Unlock 2021: Time page five
- Catch 15 Rock-type Pokémon
- Onix encounter
- Win a raid
- Shieldon encounter
- Power up a Pokémon seven times
- Cranidos encounter
Total Rewards: 30 Poké Balls, three Ultra Balls, and 2,000 Stardust
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Catch three Pokémon with Weather Boost
- Two Pinap Berries
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy
- Three Ultra Balls
- Hatch an Egg
- Shieldon encounter
- Spin 10 Poké Stops or Gyms
- 10 Poké Balls
- Win a raid
- Cranidos encounter