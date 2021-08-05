All event-exclusive Today’s View Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock Space bonus week

Pokémon Go’s Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space bonus week is focusing on Pokémon that have previously been related with specific regions around the world with shiny Palkia, shiny Heracross, and shiny Kangaskhan making their debut in the game.
From Aug. 6 to 17, players will see certain Pokémon appearing in raids, Eggs, and as event spawns that they might not usually see in their area.
This is the second of three Ultra Unlock bonuses players unlocked by completing all 24 challenges in the Global Challenge Arena during Pokémon Go Fest 2021. These bonus weeks will run from now until the end of August, leading into the final event that will be themed around the Galar region and bring Zacian, Zamazenta, and other Pokémon from Sword and Shield into the game.
So if you plan on trying to get everything done on time, here are all of the Timed Research tasks and rewards for the second Ultra Unlock week.
Today’s View Timed Research
Ultra Unlock 2021: Space page one
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Swalot encounter
- Make five Nice Throws
- Clefairy encounter
- Transfer five Pokémon
- Five Nanab Berries
Total Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 484 XP, and five Ultra Balls
Ultra Unlock 2021: Space page two
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Eight Razz Berries
- Use five Razz berries to help catch Pokémon
- Lunatone encounter
- Use five Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Solrock encounter
Total Rewards: 10 Pinap Berries, 484 XP, and five Ultra Balls
Ultra Unlock 2021: Space page three
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Ghastly encounter
- Make five Great Throws
- Duskull encounter
- Make five Nice Throws in a row
- Shuppet encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Poké Balls, 484 XP, and five Ultra Balls
Ultra Unlock 2021: Space page four
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- Six Pinap Berries
- Make seven Great Curve Throws
- Shellos (West Sea) encounter
- Make seven Nice Curveball Throws in a row
- Shellos (East Sea) encounter
Total Rewards: 12 Razz Berries, 484 XP, and five Ultra Balls
Ultra Unlock 2021: Space page five
- Catch six Psychic-type Pokémon
- Elgyem encounter
- Win a raid
- Espurr encounter
- Make two Excellent Throws
- One Silver Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 20 Poké Balls, 3,000 Stardust, and five Ultra Balls
Event-exclusive Field Research
- Make five Curveball Throws
- Lunatone encounter
- Make seven Great Curveball Throws
- Shellos (West Sea)
- Shellos (East Sea)
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
- 10 Poké Balls
- Transfer five Pokémon
- Three Pinap Berries