All event-exclusive Today’s View research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Luminous Legends Y event

The Luminous Legends Y is officially rolling out in Pokémon Go, meaning players will now be encountering an increased number of Dark-type Pokémon and other species that were previously featured in the Luminous Legends X event.

From May 18 to 31, Luminous Legends Y will be split into two parts that will focus on drastically different elements, with Yveltal and Sylveon being the headliners for each respective period.

Part one will heavily feature Team Go Rocket and have Yveltal appearing for the first time in five-star raids. Team Go Rocket will continue appearing in part two, but the focus will shift to other things, like Sylveon being added to the game.

You can also expect additional bonuses to be added to the game for part two on May 25 if players can defeat 25 million Go Rocket Grunts before the end-of-day on May 23.

With a ton of rewards and bonuses on the line, here are all the research tasks you can complete during the Luminous Legends Y event.

Event-exclusive research

Catch five Shadow Pokémon Skorupi encounter

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader Galarian Zigzagoon encounter

Purify five Shadow Pokémon Spritzee encounter Swirlix encounter

Win two Raids TBA encounter



Today’s View research

Luminous Legends Y page one

Defeat five Team Go Rocket Grunts 15 Poké Balls

Catch five Shadow Pokémon Meowth encounter

Catch five Dark-type Pokémon Alolan Rattata encounter



Total rewards: 1,000 XP and Stunky encounter

Luminous Legends Y page two

Purify three Shadow Pokémon Five Hyper Potions

Purify five Shadow Pokémon Three Revives

Catch seven Shadow Pokémon One Mysterious Component



Total rewards: 2,000 XP and Alolan Rattata encounter

Luminous Legends Y page three

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo 2,000 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff 2,000 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra 2,000 XP



Total rewards: 2,000 XP and TBA encounter