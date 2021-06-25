All event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in the Pokémon Go’s Bidoof Breakout event

The special Bidoof Breakout is live in Pokémon Go, which means players are going to have their hands full dealing with the abnormal number of the Plump Mouse Pokémon.

Between June 25 to July 1, players will encounter many Bidoof, including shiny Bidoof, which is making its Pokémon Go debut. Whether it be in the wild, raids, or event-exclusive Field Research encounters, Bidoof will be there.

There will also be a chance for your Bidoof to learn special moves by using a Charged TM or evolving them into Bibarel at any point between June 25 and July 1, including Shadow Ball, Thunderbolt, and Ice Beam.

Team Go Rocket will also be crashing the event, turning more Bidoof into Shadow Pokémon. And a special surprise might be added on June 28, so if you want to try and finish all of the event-exclusive research, here are all of the tasks and rewards.

Event-exclusive Research