All champions in League of Legends: Wild Rift

This week, the open beta for League of Legends: Wild Rift has been expanded into new regions all around the globe.

Wild Rift grants players a way to experience the League of Legends experience on the go using a mobile device.

While the game boasts many of the same components as the PC title, Wild Rift is optimized to function perfectly for the mobile gaming medium. This includes changes such as a smaller rift, modifications to specific champion abilities, and a faster gold distribution rate.

One factor that has remained constant through both games is the roster of champions. Wild Rift boasts many of the most popular champions in League of Legends and currently has a roster of 47 champions.

Here is a list of all champions in Wild Rift

Image via Riot Games

Ahri

Akali

Alistar

Amumu

Annie

Ashe

Aurelion Sol

Blitzcrank

Braum

Camille

Dr. Mundo

Evelynn

Ezreal

Fiora

Fizz

Garen

Gragas

Graves

Janna

Jarvan IV

Jax

Jhin

Jinx

Kaisa

Lee Sin

Lux

Malphite

Master Yi

Miss Fortune

Nami

Nasus

Olaf

Orianna

Seraphine

Shyvana

Singed

Sona

Soraka

Tryndamere

Twisted Fate

Varus

Vayne

Vi

Xin Zhao

Yasuo

Zed

Ziggs

Over the duration of the open beta the team behind Wild Rift endeavors to include more champions into the game eventually having all current League of Legends champions available in both titles. Along with the champion pool, there are a variety of different skins available to purchase in-game. Players can acquire champions using in-game Blue Motes earned through playing matches, or with Wild Cores that can be purchased with money.