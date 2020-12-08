All champions in League of Legends: Wild Rift

This week, the open beta for League of Legends: Wild Rift has been expanded into new regions all around the globe.
Wild Rift grants players a way to experience the League of Legends experience on the go using a mobile device.
While the game boasts many of the same components as the PC title, Wild Rift is optimized to function perfectly for the mobile gaming medium. This includes changes such as a smaller rift, modifications to specific champion abilities, and a faster gold distribution rate.
One factor that has remained constant through both games is the roster of champions. Wild Rift boasts many of the most popular champions in League of Legends and currently has a roster of 47 champions.
Here is a list of all champions in Wild Rift
- Ahri
- Akali
- Alistar
- Amumu
- Annie
- Ashe
- Aurelion Sol
- Blitzcrank
- Braum
- Camille
- Dr. Mundo
- Evelynn
- Ezreal
- Fiora
- Fizz
- Garen
- Gragas
- Graves
- Janna
- Jarvan IV
- Jax
- Jhin
- Jinx
- Kaisa
- Lee Sin
- Lux
- Malphite
- Master Yi
- Miss Fortune
- Nami
- Nasus
- Olaf
- Orianna
- Seraphine
- Shyvana
- Singed
- Sona
- Soraka
- Tryndamere
- Twisted Fate
- Varus
- Vayne
- Vi
- Xin Zhao
- Yasuo
- Zed
- Ziggs
Over the duration of the open beta the team behind Wild Rift endeavors to include more champions into the game eventually having all current League of Legends champions available in both titles. Along with the champion pool, there are a variety of different skins available to purchase in-game. Players can acquire champions using in-game Blue Motes earned through playing matches, or with Wild Cores that can be purchased with money.